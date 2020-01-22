Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Sweet Indifference of the World



by

Peter Stamm



German title: Die sanfte Gleichgültigkeit der Welt

Translated by Michael Hofmann

Swiss Book Prize, 2018

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely slippery tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ B 24/3/2018 Katharina Teutsch Le Monde . 13/9/2018 Florent Georgesco NZZ A 21/2/2018 Paul Jandl Le Temps . 26/10/2018 Stéphane Maffli Die Zeit . 15/3/2018 Hannah Schmidt

From the Reviews :

"Lakonie heißt es, sei die stille Kraft aller Romane Peter Stamms. Hier schlottert sie allerdings wie ein viel zu dünnes Leibchen auf einem Denkgerippe, das im 21. Jahrhundert seltsam morsch wirkt. Andererseits, und das muss man Peter Stamm zugutehalten, liest man dieses Buch nicht ungern. Man hat es allerdings schnell wieder vergessen. Es hinterlässt eine „sanfte Gleichgültigkeit“, und vielleicht ist das ja gewollt." - Katharina Teutsch, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Das ist vertrackt und auf gut abgesicherte Weise raffiniert, denn durch die komplizierte Handlung fädeln sich Sätze jener adjektivfreien Schlichtheit, für die Peter Stamm berühmt geworden ist. (...) In staunenswerter Perfektion lässt er seinen Roman abschnurren, verpasst ihm auch noch eine Rahmenhandlung und greift ein, wo Grenzen der erzählerischen Hygiene überschritten werden könnten. (...) In Peter Stamms erfundenem Roman, dem Buch im Buch, steht schon alles. Es könnte eine Gebrauchsanweisung für die Nachgeborenen sein. Ein Tutorial zur Fehlervermeidung in Zeiten allgemein verschärfter Lebenslagen." - Paul Jandl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Malgré cette complexité, La douce indifférence du monde est un récit simple et agréable à suivre car Peter Stamm reste fidèle au style concis de ses textes précédents: un vocabulaire courant et des phrases sobres qui vont droit au but. En lisant les 37 chapitres si courts que certains s’apparentent à des vignettes, on sent que l’auteur est un grand maître de la nouvelle" - Stéphane Maffli, Le Temps





est un récit simple et agréable à suivre car Peter Stamm reste fidèle au style concis de ses textes précédents: un vocabulaire courant et des phrases sobres qui vont droit au but. En lisant les 37 chapitres si courts que certains s’apparentent à des vignettes, on sent que l’auteur est un grand maître de la nouvelle" - "Das Erinnerungskarussell, das Stamm anschmeißt, erreicht das Höllentempo einer Zentrifuge. Und am Ende seines Romans sind Autor und Protagonist, Schreiber und Geschriebenes nicht mehr voneinander zu unterscheiden. Ein betörend verwirrendes Buch." - Hannah Schmidt, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The Sweet Indifference of the World is narrated by Christoph. Around fifty years old now, he had published a book and found some success as an author fifteen years earlier but never been able to follow up on it. For three years, almost two decades ago, he had been happily in love with an actress, Magdalena -- and his story has him now encounter another Magdalena in the same Stockholm he once haunted with his, drawing her out into the city and into his past with a message he leaves at her hotel, signed simply with his first name and reading only:

Please come to Skogskyrkogården tomorrow at two. I have a story I want to tell you.

I followed you all afternoon, for at least a couple of hours I wanted to live in the illusion that I was young again and I could give my life a different turn.

I had thought I had my novel in my head word for word and scene for scene, but when I started writing it out again, the memory dissolved, and I realized how much I had forgotten. It was like a dream, where everything seemed perfectly clear, but which recedes at once, the moment you try and look at it hard, concentrate on it. My recollection of the book didn't consist of words and sentences, but feelings, which are much more precise than any thought could ever be, but at the same time elusive.

Of course I've doubted myself. The whole story drives me crazy. But what should I do ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 January 2020

About the Author :

Swiss author Peter Stamm was born in 1963.

