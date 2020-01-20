|
The Sleeping-Car Murders
quite clever, but exposition both too cramped and rushed
The Sleeping-Car Murders (originally published in English as The 10:30 from Marseilles) begins with the Saturday morning arrival of the overnight train from Marseilles at the Gare de Lyon in Paris.
The man whose job it is to check the empty compartments after the passengers have disembarked takes his time before making his rounds -- but when he does, he finds a corpse.
A dead woman, quite clearly murdered -- though apparently not robbed.
She is thirty-year-old Georgette Thomas, a "demonstrator-saleswoman" for a cosmetics company in Paris who had been in Marseilles professionally for a few days.
"It's the gun," Tarquin said. "The woman in the train was strangled, and all the others were shot by a .45 with grooved cartridges -- it doesn't fit together. And there's something else: how has he managed to find the people he wanted, faster than we could find them ?As the number of potential witnesses dwindles, the race to identify and find the last ones heats up.
Already early on the Commissioner was certain:
No ! It's in the train that everything happened, Mister Holmes ! It's that night you have to know everything about. From ten-thirty Friday night to seven-fifty Saturday morning; that's the beginning and the end of it.Of course, it takes quite a while to figure that out, as the witnesses in the compartment have slightly different stories to tell -- and sometimes don't get around to revealing this or that bit of information before they are silenced.
Japrisot's idea is fairly clever, but the execution a bit lumbering. The idea of shifting between police investigation and the different passengers -- with chapters titled e.g. 'Berth 221' when focused on the one in that place -- is a decent one, and Japrisot neatly sketches out the characters and then their last hours, but ultimately he mostly doesn't flesh them out, or connect the stories, enough. Then, with the final witnesses, there's too much motion and commotion, with lots of back and forth, and too much explanation -- telling rather than showing. As if that weren't enough, a lot of it is over the telephone. All this might pass if Japrisot fleshed his scenes and characters out more, but he rushes to his resolution in all the wrong ways, the hurried -- but lengthy -- explanations no match for the tension of a murderer on their heels.
The outline is very clever -- down to the undoing of a brilliant murder-plan that relied on there not being a motive by an unexpected motive -- but despite the thrilling potential of the witnesses being hunted down one by one, Japrisot can't quite manage his story's tension, making for an uneven read. So also the key character in the resolution -- a mystery stowaway who it takes a while to identify -- is rather annoying (and flighty), making for complications that feel more awkward than exciting -- the kind that work better in a film-adaptation than on the page.
The basic idea behind the story is a clever one -- though also one that, half a century later, no longer seems so striking (contemporary readers likely guessed early on -- once her compartment-mates started going down -- just why Georgette was killed, as it's no longer a novel twist). Certainly, there was also more potential here -- especially with the doomed and threatened characters who had travelled with Georgette. Japrisot shows a fine touch when he takes his time with them -- "There was a hard candy with a strawberry center in her mouth, the taste of a kiss on her lips, and an empty box of matches in her hand" is a great introduction to the scenes featuring one of them -- and a bigger build-up around them would have made for a stronger work.
As is, The Sleeping-Car Murders is a somewhat cramped but action-filled police procedural that offers reasonable thrills and satisfactions. It's good enough -- quite good, really -- but it also could have been a whole lot more.
- M.A.Orthofer, 20 January 2020
French author Sébastien Japrisot (actually: Jean-Baptiste Rossi) lived 1931 to 2003.
