The Sleeping-Car Murders



by

Sebastien Japrisot



French title: Compartiment tueurs

Originally published in English as The 10:30 from Marseilles

Translated by by Francis Price

Compartiment tueurs was filmed in 1965; Costa-Gavras directed, with Yves Montand as Inspector Graziani, Simone Signoret and Michel Piccoli as two of the victims, and Jean-Louis Trintignant

Our Assessment:



B : quite clever, but exposition both too cramped and rushed

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph . 20/3/1964 Violet Grant Sunday Times . 29/3/1964 Julian Symons

From the Reviews :

"(A) strongly plotted story of murder in a second-class couchette, with a clever ironical ending. For a first novel it is remarkable." - Violet Grant, Daily Telegraph





"A typical French crime story, in that it starts soberly and becomes more sensational with each chapter. (...) Quite characterful and interesting" - Julian Symons, Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Sleeping-Car Murders (originally published in English as The 10:30 from Marseilles) begins with the Saturday morning arrival of the overnight train from Marseilles at the Gare de Lyon in Paris. The man whose job it is to check the empty compartments after the passengers have disembarked takes his time before making his rounds -- but when he does, he finds a corpse. A dead woman, quite clearly murdered -- though apparently not robbed. She is thirty-year-old Georgette Thomas, a "demonstrator-saleswoman" for a cosmetics company in Paris who had been in Marseilles professionally for a few days.

Inspector Antoine Pierre Emile Grazziano leads the case. Everyone calls him Grazzi -- except for his boss, Commissioner Tarquin, who often refers to him as Holmes. Among the first things the police do is try to identify the other passengers who shared the compartment with the victim. Getting a list with the names -- at least the last names -- of the six people who had reserved the berths in the compartment isn't difficult; sharing the information with the press, who publish it in the next day's newspaper, might help track down these people but maybe isn't the best idea .....

The police investigate by the book. They try to identify the other passengers -- easier in some cases than others --, have preliminary conversations with some of them and other persons of interest on the phone or in person, and ask them to come down to headquarters -- the Quai des Orfèvres -- for follow-up interviews. The problem is ... the people who were in the compartment are apparently being hunted down, eliminated one after another -- with a .45 with a silencer -- in rather quick succession.

With so much happening so quickly, much of it over a sleepy weekend, it takes a while for the police to even realize they're not keeping up with the rapidly unfolding events. So, for example, the first of the victims after Georgette isn't even quickly identified, and so for a while the police suspect that he might be involved in the crime, rather than a potential witness who has been done away with.

It's all rather mystifying, beginning with a possible motive. While the deaths of the others in the compartment presumably are to cover up the traces of the initial murder, the police are stumped as to why anyone would kill Georgette Thomas in the first place. No one connected to either her personal or professional life would seem to have much reason to kill her, and the investigations here threaten to come to a dead end.

Someone points out that: "the only perfect crime was a crime that had no motive", and that seems to apply here -- until a possible motive surfaces: Georgette had won the lottery, and was apparently carrying the winning ticket with her. The pay-out isn't a fortune -- seven hundred thousand old francs -- but may be enough to drive someone to murder ?

Of course, puzzles remain. The Commissioner makes some good points:

"It's the gun," Tarquin said. "The woman in the train was strangled, and all the others were shot by a .45 with grooved cartridges -- it doesn't fit together. And there's something else: how has he managed to find the people he wanted, faster than we could find them ?

No ! It's in the train that everything happened, Mister Holmes ! It's that night you have to know everything about. From ten-thirty Friday night to seven-fifty Saturday morning; that's the beginning and the end of it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 January 2020

About the Author :

French author Sébastien Japrisot (actually: Jean-Baptiste Rossi) lived 1931 to 2003.

