Akhenaten, Dweller in Truth



by

Naguib Mahfouz



Arabic title: العائش فى الحقيقة

Translated by Tagreid Abu-Hassabo

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely done portrait of a significant historical figure and his failures

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 12/10/1999 Navid Kermani The LA Times . 2/4/2000 Jonathan Levi The NY Rev. of Books . 30/11/2000 Edward Said The Washington Post . 7/5/2000 Gelareh Asayesh

From the Reviews :

"Nagib Machfus hat eine Parabel über ein Grundthema dieses Jahrhunderts geschrieben: das Versagen der großen Lebensentwürfe in ihrer real existierenden Anwendung. Sie lässt sich auf die kommunistische ebenso wie auf die islamistische Ideologie beziehen, aber auch allgemein als eine Reflexion über den Verlust der Utopien verstehen. Nagib Machfus scheint diesen Verlust zu bedauern und ihn dennoch für unausweichlich zu halten. (...) Echnaton zählt gewiss nicht zu den wichtigsten Werken des Nobelpreisträgers; der Roman hat weder die Lebensfülle seiner Kairoer Stadtgeschichten noch die erzählerische Dichte der Kinder unseres Viertels , das auf ebenfalls allegorische Weise die Geschichte der semitischen Propheten erzählt." - Navid Kermani, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Akhenaten is as much an investigation into the nature of heroes as it is an inquiry into the nature of history." - Jonathan Levi, The Los Angeles Times





is as much an investigation into the nature of heroes as it is an inquiry into the nature of history." - "Mahfouz's slim little novel, originally published in 1985, is as light as a souffl and deceptively linear. It offers none of the complex layering of minutiae that lent such richness and depth to the Egyptian author's signature work, the Cairo Trilogy. Yet perhaps because of its simple language and storyline, the book retains an element of magic and a lingering resonance. By the end, Akhenaten emerges as a deeply human character rushing upon a tragic yet inevitable fate." - Gelareh Asayesh, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Akhenaten, Dweller in Truth, set in the late 14th century BCE, begins with a young Egyptian named Merianum traveling with his father down the Nile past the now practically abandoned "cursed and infidel city" of Akhenaten (Amarna) and deciding:

I want to learn everything about this city and its ruler. About the tragedy that ripped the country apart and laid waste the empire.

He created a fantasy world, with ludicrous laws and customs; even the people in it were his own fabrication. Akhenaten was master and god of an illusion. It is no wonder then that his kingdom tumbled down with the first winds of reality, and the mob of cowards he had gathered fled at the first sign of danger.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 January 2020

:

About the Author :

Egyptian author Naguib Mahfouz (نجيب محفوظ, Nagib Machfus) was born in 1911 and died in 2006 He was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 1988.

