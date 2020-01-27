

the complete review - fiction / poetry

Akhenaten



by

Dorothy Porter



Title: Akhenaten Author: Dorothy Porter Genre: Novel Written: 1992 Length: 156 pages Availability: Akhenaten - US Akhenaten - UK Akhenaten - Canada Akhenaton - Italia

Our Assessment:



B : quite effective, if limited in scope and reach

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Telegraph . 27/2/1999 Emily Hohler New Statesman . 7/6/1999 Lavinia Greenlaw

From the Reviews :

"An unusual subject, particularly for an Australian feminist poet, and the result is startling, sexually explicit narrative in verse. (...) Rubbish, no; dirty, yes." - Emily Hohler, Daily Telegraph





"Those buying it as a strange and stylish piece of fiction about an obscure ancient Egyptian king won't be disappointed. These short, loose, fragmentary poems slip down easily as they recount Akhenaten's life in a mixture of introspection and outburst. (...) Porter has found an intriguing subject and put her unconventional choice of form to good use." - Lavinia Greenlaw, New Statesman

The complete review 's Review :

Dorothy Porter lets Akhenaten tells his own story in Akhenaten -- and he does so in verse. The work is divided into four parts -- each titled after stations in his life (the childhood (palace-)home of Malkata, the Thebes where he began his rule, and then twice Akhet-Aten, the new capital) -- each of which then collects poems, most only a few lines or a page or two in length, about that period. The poems in Akhenaten then aren't quite a continuous sequence but rather more a series of episodes and impressions (though chronologically presented, and with some sense of continuity).

Akhenaten is best-known for his radical reforms -- and, above all else, for trying to wipe out the pantheon of gods that were worshipped in the Egypt of the time and imposing a monotheistic doctrine in their place; this proved to be a blip in Egyptian history, with polytheism soon reïmposed after Akhenaten was out of the way.

Porter already addresses Akhenaten's embrace of a single deity in the opening poem, which begins with the future Akhenaten (then still child Amenhotep IV) vilifying the popular god of the day:

I've always known

my enemies.



When I was a child

Amun had the better of me.



I was little Horseface

with the wheezing lungs

and the wet bed.



Amun threw me down

in drooling, pissing fits.

Mummy plays

with gods

Mummy frightens

iron.

There, Ay,

that's Him

that's Aten

simple, perfect



the one true God.

I have six daughters

where else can I lay

my seed ?

'I don't like fucking

my uncle

any more than I liked fucking

you.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 January 2020

:

Picador Australia publicity page

Dorothy Porter at Poetry International

About the Author :

Australian author Dorothy Porter lived 1954 to 2008.

