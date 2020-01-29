Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Last Days of El Comandante



by

Alberto Barrera Tyszka



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Patria o muerte

Translated by Rosalind Harvey and Jessie Mendez Sayer

Our Assessment:



B : interesting look at Venezuela in Chávez's dying days, but juggles too many ultimately too thin storylines

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 5/4/2018 Etienne de Montety Le Monde . 2/6/2018 Ariane Singer NZZ . 21/1/2017 Martina Läubli El País . 26/11/2015 J.E.Ayala-Dip TLS . 29/11/2019 David Gallagher Die Welt A+ 4/2/2017 Marko Martin

From the Reviews :

"Der Roman verknüpft individuelle Erfahrung, Politik und soziologische Analyse zu einer lebendigen Melange. Er zeigt, wie das alltägliche Leben allmählich die Züge des Wahnsinns annimmt und welche sozialen, psychologischen und weltanschaulichen Verwerfungen dem Pop-Status des früheren Machthabers und Populisten Hugo Chávez zugrunde liegen. Die letzten Tage des Comandante ist ein Gesellschaftsroman im besten Sinn. (...) Alberto Barrera Tyszka konstruiert Hugo Chávez als Leerstelle. Die ganze Gesellschaft kreist um dieses leere Zentrum." - Martina Läubli, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist ein Gesellschaftsroman im besten Sinn. (...) Alberto Barrera Tyszka konstruiert Hugo Chávez als Leerstelle. Die ganze Gesellschaft kreist um dieses leere Zentrum." - " Patria o muerte es la mejor novela que leí en mucho tiempo sobre el carisma, la sobreactuación personal e ideológica en aras de un proyecto con visos totalitarios. Y también es lo mejor que leí sobre los “carismados”, que es como llama el autor a las víctimas, conscientes o inconscientes, del líder carismático. Claro que Patria o muerte es antes que nada una obra de ficción, con sus leyes estrictas de representación. Y porque lo es con tanto cuidado estético, con tanto poder de persuasión novelística, todo lo que se nos cuenta en ella suena siempre a verdad. El autor venezolano ha escrito una novela, pero también un estudio caracterológico, y no solo de una persona como Hugo Chávez, sino también de una clase, desorientada, cogida a contrapié." - J.Ernesto Ayala-Dip, El País





es la mejor novela que leí en mucho tiempo sobre el carisma, la sobreactuación personal e ideológica en aras de un proyecto con visos totalitarios. Y también es lo mejor que leí sobre los “carismados”, que es como llama el autor a las víctimas, conscientes o inconscientes, del líder carismático. Claro que es antes que nada una obra de ficción, con sus leyes estrictas de representación. Y porque lo es con tanto cuidado estético, con tanto poder de persuasión novelística, todo lo que se nos cuenta en ella suena siempre a verdad. El autor venezolano ha escrito una novela, pero también un estudio caracterológico, y no solo de una persona como Hugo Chávez, sino también de una clase, desorientada, cogida a contrapié." - " The Last Days of el Comandante is the more enthralling of these two revelatory novels, with its skilfully wrought atmosphere of suspense and energetic prose, well translated by Rosalind Harvey." - David Gallagher, Times Literary Supplement





is the more enthralling of these two revelatory novels, with its skilfully wrought atmosphere of suspense and energetic prose, well translated by Rosalind Harvey." - "Was in der kursorischen Nacherzählung wie eine Telenovela voll karibischen Tohuwabohus klingen könnte, wird im Roman mit psychologischer Glaubwürdigkeit und Präzision erzählt, wobei durch alle Thrillerspannung hinweg die Traurigkeit übermächtig ist (.....) Dieser grandiose Roman, der in keiner Zeile didaktisch ist, taugt gerade deshalb zum Lehrstück: Die innere Leere, die der Aktivismus der Autoritären hinterlässt, kann nur mit neuen Lebenslügen, neuer Niedertracht gefüllt werden. Ein Perpetuum mobile des Schreckens, das aktueller nicht sein könnte." - Marko Martin, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Last Days of El Comandante is a novel of Venezuela during the final months of Hugo Chávez's life -- as the title of the English and most of the other translation's suggest, although the Spanish original is the rallying cry of Patria o muerte ('Fatherland or death'). Chávez himself doesn't really figure in the novel, beyond reports on his (declining) health -- his treatment taking place in Cuba -- but he looms large over the life of the characters and, indeed, all of Venezuela. The uncertainty about his health sends ripple effects throughout Venezuelan life:

For more than ten years, Chávez had reestablished the state and the country as a system that only functioned with him at its center, pronouncing his name. The possibility that this center might fail, disappear all of a sudden, evaporate or vanish, kidnapped by the night, by the routine natural chaos that is the night, triggered a state of sheer bewilderment in everyone. People's nerves were increasingly frayed.

Chávez was once again getting what he most desired and almost always accomplished. To be the absolute center of attention. This was perhaps his true concern, his most secret and not necessarily conscious passion. He wanted to be the axis, the point around which everything revolved. The nation, history, his citizens' public and private lives. And he was achieving it. From the start, he had become everybody's patient. His illness was an enigma that spread throughout the whole country.

Chávez's health was not a medical but a religious matter. The government's high command began speaking like priests. The state began to look like a church.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 January 2020

About the Author :

Venezuelan author Alberto Barrera Tyszka was born in 1960.

