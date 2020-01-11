the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

11 January 2020

11 January: Publishing in ... Africa | Lokalbericht review


11 January 2020 - Saturday

Publishing in ... Africa | Lokalbericht review

       Publishing in ... Africa

       Via I'm pointed to Stanley Gazemba's African Publishing Minefields and the Woes of the African Writer in The Elephant; it's from a couple of weeks ago, but I only came across it now.
       Basically:
The best efforts to find a successor to the hugely successful African Writers Series have so far failed to bear fruit while the indigenisation of the book trade has seen the neglect of the African writer of fiction, with local publishers preferring the financial safety of educational publishing.
       Quite a few AWS titles are under review at the complete review; note, however, that books from a lot of present-day African publishers are readily available through the invaluable African Books Collective.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Lokalbericht review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Hermann Burger's Lokalbericht -- his first novel, from 1970, but only published posthumously, in 2016.

       The whole book is also available, in exemplary form, online.

       Only a smattering of Burger is available in English -- e.g. -- but his Brenner is forthcoming from Archipelago Books in Adrian Nathan West's translation; for now, see the Nagel & Kimche publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


