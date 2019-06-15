

The Reunion



by

Guillaume Musso



French title: La jeune fille et la nuit

Translated by Frank Wynne

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 19/7/2019 Laura Wilson Irish Times . 15/6/2019 Declan Hughes

From the Reviews :

"There’s a cartoonish amount of melodrama as the complicated relationships, tragic misunderstandings, bodies and culprits pile up, but it’s a fun read, spiced with pop-cultural references." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"It’s all very French then, romantic and pretentious and borderline silly, but hugely enjoyable and beautifully staged, with an audacious authorial coup at the death that is simply breathtaking." - Declan Hughes, Irish Times

The Reunion is mostly narrated by Thomas Degalais, an author who very much resembles author Musso himself, from his enormous success -- "I had written a dozen novels that had been translated into twenty languages and sold millions of copies all over the world" -- to the year (though admittedly not day) of their births (1974). So much so that Musso is at pains to explain, at some length, in a disclaimer-Author's Note (that comes at the end, rather than the beginning of the novel) that: "The narrator is not the writer". Still, Musso is working at least in part close to home -- including with the setting, where he and his protagonist grew up, on the Côte d'Azur.

Now US-based, Thomas decides to attend the 25th reunion of his old high school (which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, as well), the elite Lycée International Saint-Exupéry -- "the pinnacle of academic institutions in Alpes-Maritimes". Not that he has all that much school spirit, or all that great memories, much less friends from those days. But one thing does haunt and hover over him: the disappearance of a classmate of his, whom he was hopelessly in love with, Vinca Rockwell -- who apparently ran off with then twenty-seven-year-old philosophy teacher Alexis Clément, with whom, it seems, she had been having a secret affair. Smitten Thomas still is in the hold of that lost beauty who, he maintains: "was not your average teenage girl; she was sophisticated, vibrant, witty" -- though others will paint rather a different picture of her. And Thomas was also one of the few people on the snowbound campus that 20 December 1992 when Vinca and the teacher who was assumed to be her lover disappeared.

As Thomas quickly makes clear, there's more than he's letting on to this story, even just as far as the very limited part he is actually in the know about -- and his role in some of these events threaten to come back with a vengeance, ready to take both Thomas and his friend Maxime down:

"We have to do something," my old friend said again.

I knew he was kidding himself. The bomb that was now threatening to blow our lives apart was one that we had built ourselves one night in 1992.

We both knew there was no way to defuse it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2019

About the Author :

French author Guillaume Musso was born in 1974.

