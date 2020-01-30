

Why Read ?



by

Charles Dantzig



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Pourquoi lire ?

Translated by Renuka George

Our Assessment:



B+ : reading-passion, in its many variations; nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 6/10/2010 Emmanuel Hecht El País . 30/12/2011 Alberto Manguel

Review Consensus :



From the Reviews :

"Si, en ouvrant ce livre, on ne sait pas pourquoi on lit -- en particulier Pourquoi lire ? -- on se fait vite une raison: pour le plaisir de la digression. Charles Dantzig est le genre d'homme à ne pas suivre la direction qu'il a indiquée." - Emmanuel Hecht, L'Express





-- on se fait vite une raison: pour le plaisir de la digression. Charles Dantzig est le genre d'homme à ne pas suivre la direction qu'il a indiquée." - "Dantzig, apasionado lector cuya fe en el libro fue revelada en Una librería me salvó la vida, arma aquí una antología de formas y razones de lecturas, muchas originales y certeras, unas pocas disparatadas, algunas arbitrarias, todas interesantes. (...) Dantzig no propone un recetario sino un catálogo de ejemplos que, en su rol de lector particular, ofrece como posible modelo a sus congéneres." - Alberto Manguel, El País

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

[Note: This review is based on the French original; I have not seen Renuka George's English translation and all the translations are my own.]

Charles Dantzig is, as soon also becomes clear from this book even to anyone unfamiliar with him and his writing, a great reader -- enthusiastic and tireless, as well as incisive. The title may ask: 'Why read ?' but this is not an essay weighing pro and contra: not reading is an almost unimaginable state for Dantzig, and instead he offers here the many reasons that one can and should and would want to engage in this activity. Why Read ? consists of several dozens of short, often digressive pieces in support of reasons to read, with only the antepenultimate piece truly considering 'Pourquoi ne pas lire ?' ('Why to not read ?'); unsurprisingly, even what he offers there is less a discussion of a complete forsaking of reading than a collection of a few exceptions: times and occasions when one might hold back from picking up a book (right after sex, for example), or when one should put one aside, at least for a while (to take time to reflect, especially, he suggests).

The reading Dantizg focuses on is 'literature' -- as he notes, the question he is posing is, more accurately: "pourquoi lire de la littérature ?" -- and primarily fiction at that. He shows relatively little interest in non-fiction -- poking fun at the British passion for literary biographies, as if the artist's life-story could explain their (to Dantzig, much more interesting) art. Similarly, Dantzig goes to pains to emphasize that one does not read for edifying purposes or in the hopes of some sort of personal improvement, unconvinced that reading can make us 'better' in some way beyond, perhaps, at the margins: "un salaud ne restera pas moins un salaud après avoir lu Racine" ('a miscreant won't be any less of a miscreant after having read Racine'). Indeed, although Why Read ? is full of reasons why one might (or should) read, Dantzig avoids most anything that reeks of purpose -- and, also, insists that: "Lire, ce n'est pas bien" ('Reading is not good'), per se; he doesn't like it being sold as a salutary activity (and don't say it is to the kids (or adults, too), he adds). (One suspects that one of the reasons why no US/UK publishers picked up this book is because of the entrenched self-help expectations in those countries: if a book is not instructional, promising a path to something better, (and Dantzig's certainly isn't) then what's the point ?)

What Dantzig focuses on, and shows in so many variations, is the sheer pleasure of reading, of losing oneself in books. As he puts it so nicely (in that chapter on 'Why to not read'):

Car enfin, tout le temps que nous lisons, nous sommes comme le serpent devant le flûtiste.



[Because ultimately, whenever we are reading, we are like the snake in front of the snake-charmer.]

On ne lit pas un livre pour une histoire, on lit un livre pour danser avec son auteur.



[One doesn't read a book for a story, one reads a book in order to dance with the author.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 January 2020

:

See Index of Books on Books and Reading

About the Author :

French author Charles Dantzig was born in 1961.

