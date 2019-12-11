the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 December 2019

11 December: World Literature Today's 75 Notable Translations | Fabulous Monsters review


11 December 2019 - Wednesday

World Literature Today's 75 Notable Translations
Fabulous Monsters review

       World Literature Today's 75 Notable Translations

       At World Literature Today they have their 75 Notable Translations of 2019.
       As usual, this is a fairly useful overview of much that has appeared in translation in the US over the past year -- but, as they acknowledge, it is: "admittedly incomplete"; notable omissions include the Marquis de Sade's Aline and Valcour, certainly one of this year's more interesting translations.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Fabulous Monsters review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Alberto Manguel on Dracula, Alice, Superman, and Other Literary Friends, in Fabulous Monsters, recently out from Yale University Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


