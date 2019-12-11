the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
Literary Saloon
the literary weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Con/Reading
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
saloon statistics
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the
complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 December 2019
11 December:
| World Literature Today's 75 Notable Translations
Fabulous Monsters review
go to
weblog
return to main archive
11 December 2019
- Wednesday
World Literature Today's 75 Notable Translations
Fabulous Monsters review
World Literature Today's 75 Notable Translations
At World Literature Today they have their 75 Notable Translations of 2019.
As usual, this is a fairly useful overview of much that has appeared in translation in the US over the past year -- but, as they acknowledge, it is: "admittedly incomplete"; notable omissions include the Marquis de Sade's Aline and Valcour, certainly one of this year's more interesting translations.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Fabulous Monsters review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Alberto Manguel on complete review Dracula, Alice, Superman, and Other Literary Friends, in Fabulous Monsters, recently out from Yale University Press.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 December 2019)
archive index
- return to
top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links