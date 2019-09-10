Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Free Day



by

Inès Cagnati



French title: Le jour de congé

Translated and with an Introduction by Liesl Schillinger

With an Interview with Inès Cagnati

Our Assessment:



A- : triste and bleak; well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Readers will be invested in this young woman’s demand for dignity" - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Free Day is narrated by teenage Galla, the oldest girl in an extremely poor family who, against the wishes of her parents, insists on continuing her education and now attends a boarding school some twenty miles from the family farm. Her bicycle is: "the most precious thing I'll ever own", because: "without my bicycle I couldn't go to the high school"; even the bus fare, for her visit home every two weeks, would be beyond the family's meager finances.

Galla usually returns home every second weekend, but Free Day describes an exceptional weekend in between when she also ventures home. The novel describes the hardship of the trip, back and forth, and what she does and doesn't find at home, revealing also her complicated relationship with her family, which she also constantly reflects on.

The family farm is on terrible land:

In the bleached-out soil at our place, the only thing that grows is stones. Others harvest their crops, we gather stones. We gather them one by one, painstakingly. We dig in the earth to flush out the ones that are hiding. We put them n piles at the edge of the fields, and the piles are enormous. Yu think you are all done. And then, as soon as my father starts working the soil, other stones appear. The earth secretes them. We gather them again with care, we hunt them as if we were panning for gold, we dig them up unstintingly. And they always come back. Everything dies in our blanched land. But the stones flourish. With all the stones we've gathered, you could build all the pyramids and bury yourself inside.

I wanted the world to break into pieces like the bitter pomegranates I stole from my aunt's gardens, which burst into a thousand red sparks when I hurled them with all my strength against the wall of my aunt's house because she didn't want me to steal her pomegranates. I longed violently for the world to explode in bloody fireworks. It didn't happen. Nothing you wish for ever happens. I know that all too well. It doesn't matter.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 December 2019

About the Author :

French author Inès Cagnati lived 1937 to 2007.

