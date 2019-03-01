Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Purloining Tiny



by

John Franklin Bardin



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: Purloining Tiny Author: John Franklin Bardin Genre: Novel Written: 1978 Length: 185 pages Availability: Purloining Tiny - US Purloining Tiny - UK Purloining Tiny - Canada

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : way overheated and far-fetched, but entertainingly spun out

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Purloining Tiny centers around the beautiful twenty-five-year-old 'Tiny' -- whose real name is Sheila (or actually Patricia) and who, at five foot ten is hardly that diminutive. Tiny has daddy issues: she has long been the assistant to her stepfather Joel in his gruesome illusionist-act, the only close male relationship she has -- other than the one with her psychiatrist. Her mother died when she was fourteen, and Tiny took her place in Joel's act -- an act that is very successful and has kept up with the times, but whose edginess presumably wasn't conducive to growing up normal. As Tiny explains about what Joel and she do:

You can't do straight magic -- illusions like sawing a woman in half or taking a rabbit out of a hat or making an elephant disappear -- you can' do that any more in this time of glitter rock and the other sensations. It's got to be gruesome. Sure, they still like the magic, they're still thrilled by knowing it can't happen but it does happen, that I can't possibly withstand enclosure in the Iron Maiden and yet come out of it bloody but alive -- and be there next week at the same old stand. But without the illusion of blood and guts, they stay home in droves.

"Daddy, I'm not going to leave the act. It's my identity."

How the hell, he wondered, had he managed to tangle with so sun-struck, so fey a one ? He guessed he had the knack. But she was really very sweet. Whatever "really" meant.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 December 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers under review

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author John Franklin Bardin lived 1916 to 1981.

- Return to top of the page -