the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 December 2019

1 December: More best book lists | Scotland's National Book Awards | Hans profile


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 December 2019 - Sunday

More best book lists | Scotland's National Book Awards | Hans profile

       More best book lists

       The Guardian offers a variety of Best books of 2019 lists -- notably also the one of author-selections, where: 'Bernardine Evaristo, Lee Child and more pick the best books of 2019'.

       The Irish Times also asked a bunch of authors for their choices, in What writers are reading: The Irish Times books of the year 2019.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Scotland's National Book Awards

       They've announced the winners of this year's Scotland's National Book Awards -- as well as the winner of the inaugural Saltire Society Scottish Lifetime Achievement Award, the great Alasdair Gray; see also Brian Ferguson's Lanark author Alasdair Gray honoured with lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Scottish literature in The Scotsman

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Hans profile

       In The Caravan Nishant Kauntia profiles "India's most prestigious Hindi literary magazine", Hans -- founded in 1930 by Premchand, with Gandhi on its editorial board, and then revived after a thirty year hiatus in 1986 -- in The Intruders.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 November 2019)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2019 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links