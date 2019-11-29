the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
More best book lists
The Guardian offers a variety of Best books of 2019 lists -- notably also the one of author-selections, where: 'Bernardine Evaristo, Lee Child and more pick the best books of 2019'.
The Irish Times also asked a bunch of authors for their choices, in What writers are reading: The Irish Times books of the year 2019.
Scotland's National Book Awards
They've announced the winners of this year's Scotland's National Book Awards -- as well as the winner of the inaugural Saltire Society Scottish Lifetime Achievement Award, the great Alasdair Gray; see also Brian Ferguson's Lanark author Alasdair Gray honoured with lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Scottish literature in The Scotsman
Hans profile
In The Caravan Nishant Kauntia profiles "India's most prestigious Hindi literary magazine", Hans -- founded in 1930 by Premchand, with Gandhi on its editorial board, and then revived after a thirty year hiatus in 1986 -- in The Intruders.
