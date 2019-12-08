

the complete review - fiction

Revenge of the Translator



by

Brice Matthieussent



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Vengeance du traducteur

Translated by Emma Ramadan

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : amusingly spun-out idea

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 3/9/2009 René de Ceccatty Publishers Weekly . 19/11/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"Car ce n'est que dans les digressions internes aux notes (les souvenirs d'enfance de Brice Matthieussent lui-même, enfin libéré du carcan de son système narratif) que l'on trouve un ton naturel et vrai, fût-il amené par l'artifice général de la construction. Alors quelque chose se passe de très émouvant : on est au coeur de la littérature, de sa capacité de faire vibrer le réel, de l'atteindre par les mots. De même les pauses réflexives sur la fiction, sur la lecture, sur la traduction bien sûr, sont plus saisissantes que le récit même (le contenu du livre prétendument traduit), qui, réduit à lui-même, est plus banal." - René de Ceccatty, Le Monde





"(B)oisterous and beguiling from the first page to the last (.....) At once a powerful satire and an ode to a collaborative art form, this delightful novel will have readers scratching their heads, retracing their steps, and delighting anew in the art of translation, including Ramadan’s own skillful work here." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Revenge of the Translator begins with a translator who has considerable issues with the work he's translating -- a novel titled Translator's Revenge (the working title for the French version: Vengeance du Traducteur), published under a pseudonym by an author who has managed to keep his identity a secret. It features David Grey, a translator (from French to English) -- including of American novelist Abel Prote's most recent book, (N.d.T.).

The translator finds Translator's Revenge : "is utter nonsense and the author a scoundrel" and makes his contempt clear right from the outset: the book begins with the pages divided by a bar, and blank above the line, save an asterisk on each page and the equivalent of a footnote by the very forward translator below it: it's all commentary, with the original and translation little more than a void. The translator explains that he's so fed up that he's making wholesale -- and grand scale - changes to the text -- for example, removing all the adjectives and adverbs (though helpfully then listing all that has been removed), as well as then the stage directions, comparisons and metaphors. He admits that he's: "an indelicate transporter, a clumsy mover" from one language to another; certainly, he leaves his imprint on the translation. This stands in contrast to the explicit instructions Abel Grote give to David Grey regarding (N.d.T.): "In your work as a translator, the strictest rigor is essential: remain invisible, silent, irreproachable". The translator-narrator here remains anything but -- intruding first by reshaping the text, but eventually also becoming even more of a presence in it -- interacting with David and Prote's secretary, Doris, as: "Ted, or Trad, or Brad" (he is the translator -- "le traducteur", but otherwise specifics aren't too specific).

Ted/Trad has a point about the text he's working on, at least from how he describes it. In particular, the Nabokovian echoes are very strong. Prote is introduced in a chapter which begins with a near-verbatim version of the opening of Nabokov's The Real Life of Sebastian Knight -- deleted by Ted/Trad in his translation (though provided in full in his explanation ...) -- while Lolita herself, as Dolores Haze (abhorring the name 'Lolita' and the reminders of Humbert Humbert's use of it), figures in the story, having been involved with Prote's father.

Prote's strong authorial hand obviously affects David, and then also Doris, with Ted/Trad then getting drawn into their/the story -- and then finding that he is able to manipulate reality via the alterations he makes in his translation. Basically, he found himself able to change the story -- demonstrating this at several points to the characters, and allowing him to outplay Prote at his own game (it would seem). As he explains it:

This American novel, by an anonymous author, or rather by an established writer who does not want to reveal his identity, I not only translated it but adapted, modified, reorganized it from top to bottom, I appropriated it, vampirized it for reasons that do not concern you. Then a bizarre thing happened: to my great surprise, I noticed that the entirety of my translation, Vengeance du traducteur, had -- and still has -- the curious habit of transposing itself onto real life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 December 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of French literature

See Index of books dealing with Translation

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French translator and author Brice Matthieussent was born in 1950.

- Return to top of the page -