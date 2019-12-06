

the complete review - fiction

When I Whistle



by

Endo Shusaku



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 口笛をふく時

Translated by Van C. Gessel

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : neat contrast of different generations and attitudes in modern Japan

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times . 16/7/2016 Iain Maloney The NY Rev.of Books . 19/2/1981 Garry Wills Sunday Telegraph . 15/4/1979 Janice Elliott Sunday Telegraph . 3/1/1993 David Holloway

From the Reviews :

"To Endo, this conflict is bigger than father and son. Eiichi embodies the materialist side of modern Japan: a soulless and selfish generation pursuing economic success with little regard for the consequences." - Iain Maloney, The Japan Times





"(A) touching story of the erosion of innocence and of faith somehow kept. (...) A pity about the price and a translation (by Van G. Gessel) that tries madly to be colloquial but, with its guys, gimme and big cheese, seems to have been picked up from an American B feature of 20 years ago. It won't do. No. Nope." - Janice Elliott, Sunday Telegraph





"Although Van C Gessel's translation is not entirely satisfactory, the slow development, moving backwards and forwards in time, is masterfully controlled." - David Holloway, Sunday Telegraph

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

When I Whistle centers on the father and son in the Ozu family, still living in the same household. Eiichi, the son, is a career-driven young doctor, bitter that his father doesn't have the position or connections that would afford him a leg up in his chosen field but determined to find success, one way or another; as his sister Yumi notes: "He always says he's going to make it in the world no matter what it takes". With single-minded focus, he does what he can to work his way up -- and: "for Eiichi the world was this hospital, and here his fate would be decided". He's not particularly warm to his family, treats the nurse he's been having an affair with callously, and isn't particularly interested in his patients as human beings; typically: "When he went out of the room he could no longer remember what this patient's face looked like".

The narrative moves back and forth between the present-day, where the focus is on Eiichi, and the past, as his father recalls his own wartime childhood and youth. In particular, Ozu recalls a friend named Flatfish, who became enamored of a girl named Aiko, and went to great (but largely futile) lengths to try to impress her and possibly win her over -- but barely seemed to make any impression on her. After high school, Flatfish tried to get a spot in the Naval Academy, hoping to make himself worthy of her, but he fell short and got a job instead; with the war raging on he was eventually drafted, and was yet another wartime casualty. Ozu also was no great student, but at least got into a private college, before eventually also being sent to the front, to Manchuria; though his military experience is a miserable one -- the focus, interestingly, on the abuse inherent to the system on the Japanese side, rather than any enemy -- but Ozu is lucky both in where he is stationed and then captured, avoiding becoming a Soviet POW and making it back to a devastated Japan relatively quickly and safely.

After the war, Ozu managed to establish himself, with a job and then family, leading a seemingly satisfying if unexceptional life. Certainly, he lacks the ambitious drive of his single-minded son (who complains: "I've got a man wallowing in mediocrity for my father") -- though he remember Flatfish, and Aiko, and feels compelled to seek out the family of his friend as well as the war widow, going out of his way to do so. Though Flatfish's life was unremarkable, and cut short, he lingers in Ozu's mind and memory:

He hadn't been a bad fellow. He hadn't been brilliant or outstanding, but he had been one of Ozu's closest friends. No. He was my only friend, Ozu thought as he wiped away the tears with the palm of his hand.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 December 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Peter Owen publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Catholic Japanese author Endo Shusaku (Endō Shūsaku, 遠藤周作) lived 1923 to 1996.

- Return to top of the page -