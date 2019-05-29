

Nikolai Nikolaevich

and

Camouflage



by

Yuz Aleshkovsky



Nikolai Nikolaevich: A Science Fiction Story

Camouflage: A Medical History

Russian titles: Николай Николаевич (1970) and Маскировка (1977)

(1970) and (1977) Circulated in samizdat; first published in 1980

Translated by Duffield White

Edited and with an Introduction by Susanne Fusso

A previous translation, by Terry Myers and Nataliya Gavrilova, Two by Aleshkovsky, was expected from Dalkey Archive Press (2016) but does not appear to have ever materialized

Our Assessment:



B : amusing Soviet satire, raw and tending towards the manic

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 29/5/2019 Boris Dralyuk

From the Reviews :

"These two extended monologues are exhilaratingly fresh variations on the deadening reality of postwar Soviet existence, as well as carnivalesque purges of pent-up frustration. In essence, however, Aleshkovsky’s prose is (with a nod to Brodsky) an unfolding symphony inspired by the Russian language itself. (...) Aleshkovsky’s novels are exuberant, hugely enjoyable documents of a society petering out -- and of a language that never goes limp." - Boris Dralyuk, TimesLiterary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Nikolai Nikolaevich and Camouflage collects two short novels, written in 1970 and 1977 respectively, originally circulated in samizdat and only first published -- also together -- in a Russian-language edition from Ardis in 1980, shortly after Aleshkovsky emigrated from the Soviet Union.

In Nikolai Nikolaevich the eponymous character is a petty criminal who lucks into an unusual niche-career. He is no Soviet hero, acknowledging his basically criminal disposition from the first -- his story begins with his release from prison after the war, when he was nineteen, and, lucking into a residence permit for Moscow, he pursues pickpocketing rather than any actual work when he settles in. With the risks of his criminal pursuits beginning to outweigh the possible rewards, his helpful aunt has a neighbor, Klizma, arrange a job in a scientific laboratory.

Nikolai begins just doing basic dirty work, but he's soon fed up with it and ready to quit -- but Klizma has an idea: "You must become a donor". The laboratory has grand ambitions with human sperm -- with Nikolai to become: "the progenitor of a newly engendered human tribe on another planet", as they intend to send thermoses of his sperm into outer space .....

It's a pretty sweet gig -- come in, masturbate, and then do whatever he likes. And he finds his sperm gives him good bargaining power, too, as he negotiates an increase in pay, as well as other bonuses. Of course, masturbating on command -- "Attention -- orgasm !" -- isn't always as easy as hoped for, and occasionally someone has to offer a helping hand

Then the authorities crack down, unimpressed by the programme, with the science not fitting in with Soviet ideals -- this all taking place against the backdrop of Lysenkoism. When Stalin dies, there's a shift again, and Nikolai again becomes a test subject. Having taken to reading, other complications arise, as they find: "Nikolai Nioklaevich, your penis is terribly sensitive to aesthetic phenomena", with Nikolai recording the effects different works have on his tumescence: How the Steel was Tempered and The Three Musketeers are among the works that will do it; Don Quixote -- which: "made me cry like a baby for three weeks" -- has anything but the desired effect (indeed, "left it flaccid as a frozen earlobe").

Literature really hits home:

After reading Don Quixote, jerking off has become difficult and even scary. What am I doing here at a time when we should be continuing the war against windmills ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 December 2019

About the Author :

Yuz Aleshkovsky (Юз Алешковский) was born in 1929 and emigrated from the Soviet Union in 1979.

