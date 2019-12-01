

The Woman and the Puppet



by

Pierre Louÿs



French title: La femme et le pantin

Translated by Jeremy Moore

Previously translated as Woman and Puppet by G.F.Monkshood (1908) and in an unattributed 1930 translation, and as The Woman and the Puppet by Arthur Symons (1935)

by G.F.Monkshood (1908) and in an unattributed 1930 translation, and as by Arthur Symons (1935) La femme et le pantin has been filmed numerous times, most notably as The Devil is a Woman (1935), directed by Josef von Sternberg and starring Marlene Dietrich, and That Obscure Object of Desire (1977), directed by Luis Buñuel

Our Assessment:



A- : almost ridiculously over the top, but expertly handled

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Contemporary Review A 12/1898 Edmund Gosse FAZ . 27/7/2002 . Sunday Times . 16/5/1999 Phil Baker TLS . 9/7/1999 Brendan King Die Welt A 19/10/2002 Gert Ueding

From the Reviews :

"All this is described with a delicious lightness, all the warmth and colour of Southern Spain concentrated in a few perfectly skilful sentences. (...) (T)his type of Concepcion herself is what mainly interests and exasperates the reader; she is unique, a variety of the she-devil never before revealed to science; at all events, in so magnificently consistent a specimen. Unfortunately, it is not possible here to illustrate the working out of this novel, which I must confine myself to denominating magnificent, bluntly, without further proof offered." - Edmund Gosse, The Contemporary Review





"Bei Louys ist alles tiefer Ernst, unterlegt freilich vom unfreiwilligen Unernst der Schmierentragödie. Man faßt es kaum, daß Proust dasselbe Thema bearbeitete in Gestalt seiner treulosen Albertine, denn die beiden Bücher scheinen in vollkommen verschiedenen Zeiten geschrieben -- Prousts in einer unbestimmbaren Gegenwart, Louys' in einer tief versunkenen Vergangenheit." - Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"(T)his elegantly simple story has lost none of its charm. (...) What an insanely infuriating character she is." - Phil Baker, Sunday Times





"Jeremy Moore's translation is a faithful rendering of the text -- though it doesn't quite have the stylish grace of the original -- but it inevitably suffers from the lack of any kind of contextualization." - Brendan King, Times Literary Supplement





"Er ist ein Meisterwerk, von einer literarischen und psychologischen Raffinesse, die die Lesergenerationen seither entzückt -- etwas von jener Verfallenheit und selbstvergessenen Hingabe, von jener verbotenen, verrückten amour passion, in der der Himmel nur die andere Seite der Hölle ist, wünschte man jeder Liebesgeschichte." - Gert Ueding, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

The Woman and the Puppet begins in Seville, during the excesses of the Spanish Carnival in 1896, with a visitor, André Stévenol annoyed that, as it winds down: "this essentially amorous week had not provided him with any new love affair". But things look up when he catches sight of a stunning young Andalusian woman -- "Every inch of her long, supple body was expressive". He manages to convey his interest but quickly loses sight of her -- only to see his hopes raised when she passes by him again in her carriage and returns his message, seemingly encouragingly. (The unusual form the back and forth takes is already suggested in the chapter's title, typical of Louÿs' rather over-elaborate ones in this novel: 'How one word written on an eggshell served as two successive notes'.)

André gives chase, discovers the name of the bewitching young woman -- Doña Concepción Pérez -- and that her husband is agreeably far away, and presses his case; again, it is she who responds after his more direct frontal forays had been parried. She suggests a place and time where their paths might cross the next day .....

The title of the next chapter already gives away that things do not proceed as quickly as André initially had hoped for -- though apparently he is the one who has second thoughts: 'How, and for what reasons, André did not go to Concha Pérez's rendezvous'. As it happens, a few hours before the appointed time, he runs into an old acquaintance, a forty year old Spaniard, Don Mateo Díaz. André can't but help eventually bringing Mateo into his confidence, but he gets more than he bargained for: Mateo not only knows the woman in question, he knows her oh so well -- and warns André off: "flee her as you would death itself, and let me save you from her !" And here the story switches to Mateo's lengthy account of his experiences with the now eighteen-year-old girl, the heart of the novel.

Mateo had first encountered her some three years earlier, on a train trip; she made an impression on him, but only incidentally -- "It's no opening to a novel: more space is devoted to the setting than to the heroine", he observes about his account of those events -- and hardly bewitched him. He next comes across her when he visits a local tobacco factory -- for want of anything better to do -- and finds her among the thousands of women there rolling cigars and cigarettes. Having given up school, she works there, on and off, to earn a bit of money, supporting her mother. And when she sees Mateo she flirts with him, and when he tosses a coin her way, more out of sympathy and charity than anything else, she follows him out, and begins her cruel tease of seduction, as wily as a woman who has toyed with dozens of lovers yet always with a convincing innocence to her too.

Concha is the ultimate tease -- often audaciously forward, beginning with sitting down on his lap and kissing him ("she forestalled my gesture, and eagerly pressed her lips to mine, while giving me a searching look"), but then pushing him away. She is always the one in control (and prepared to be, down to her underwear), and she lures him with her suggestive promises -- only to never follow through. She makes clear that it is her way or no way -- and has the willpower to turn away, completely, at the drop of a hat. And the one thing she won't sacrifice, not before she is certain of Mateo's complete devotion, is the virginity she professes to still have.

A flummoxed Mateo falls completely under her spell, even as he finds only (physical) frustration (and gets taken for a good bit of money along the way):

Thus every night I held in my arms the naked body of a fifteen-year-old girl who may have been brought up by nuns, but whose social status and moral disposition ruled out any idea of physical purity on her part. And yet this girl, in other respects as ardent and passionate as one could wish, behaved towards me as if nature itself somehow prevented her from ever being able to satisfy her desires.

After what happened, there were only three courses of action open to me: to leave her, to force her, or to kill her.

I chose the fourth, which was to submit to her.

This would make a good ending to a novel, and with such a conclusion all would be well that ended well ! Alas ! That I could but stop there !

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 December 2019

About the Author :

French author Pierre Louÿs lived 1870 to 1925.

