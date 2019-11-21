the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winners of this year's (American) National Book Awards, with the Translated Literature prize going to Ottilie Mulzet's translation of Krasznahorkai László's Baron Wenckheim's Homecoming, and Susan Choi winning the Fiction prize with Trust Exercise.
They've announced the winner of this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see, for example, their tweet -- and it is the very deserving The Years by Annie Ernaux, in Alison L. Strayer's translation.
They've announced the winners of this years prix du meilleur livre étranger, a French foreign literature prize with two categories, fiction and non; see, for example, the Livres Hebdo report.
Both winners were translations from the German, with the fiction prize going to Christoph Hein's Glückskind mit Vater; see, for example, the Suhrkamp foreign rights page.
The non-fiction prize went to Wolfram Eilenberger's Zeit der Zauberer; see, for example, the Klett-Cotta publicity page.