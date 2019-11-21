the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 November 2019 - Thursday

(American) National Book Awards | Warwick Prize for Women in Translation
Prix du meilleur livre étranger | 人質の朗読会 review

       (American) National Book Awards

       They've announced the winners of this year's (American) National Book Awards, with the Translated Literature prize going to Ottilie Mulzet's translation of Krasznahorkai László's Baron Wenckheim's Homecoming, and Susan Choi winning the Fiction prize with Trust Exercise.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Warwick Prize for Women in Translation

       They've announced the winner of this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see, for example, their tweet -- and it is the very deserving The Years by Annie Ernaux, in Alison L. Strayer's translation.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prix du meilleur livre étranger

       They've announced the winners of this years prix du meilleur livre étranger, a French foreign literature prize with two categories, fiction and non; see, for example, the Livres Hebdo report.
       Both winners were translations from the German, with the fiction prize going to Christoph Hein's Glückskind mit Vater; see, for example, the Suhrkamp foreign rights page.
       The non-fiction prize went to Wolfram Eilenberger's Zeit der Zauberer; see, for example, the Klett-Cotta publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       人質の朗読会 review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Ogawa Yoko's 人質の朗読会.

       This is the eleventh Ogawa under review at the complete review -- but, disappointingly, there are only five available in English. Meanwhile, more than two dozen have been translated into French .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


