The first in a series featuring Claire DeWitt

B+ : strong character/development, solid start to a series

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Christian Science Monitor . 3/8/2011 Yvonne Zipp The NY Times Book Rev. . 5/6/2011 Marilyn Stasio Die Zeit . 31/10/2012 Ronald Düker

From the Reviews :

"Despite her almost-psychic abilities of deduction, hard-drinking Claire is a spiritual heir of Philip Marlowe and other loners solving cold-hearted crimes in warm climates." - Yvonne Zipp, Christian Science Monitor





"Claire is a charmer, but there’s nothing cute about her paranormal visions of a city living in torment." - Marilyn Stasio, The New York Times Book Review





"Dass alles in den verdrängten Schichten des Unbewussten bereits abgelegt ist und dass es durch Wiederholen, Erinnern und Durcharbeiten wieder zum Vorschein gebracht werden kann, gehört zu den Grundannahmen der Psychoanalyse. Und nicht nur in dieser Hinsicht ist Die Stadt der Toten weit mehr als nur ein höchst unterhaltsamer Krimi. Über den erkenntnistheoretischen Gehalt dieses Romans sollte auch Sara Grans Flirt mit dem Irrationalen nicht hinwegtäuschen. (...) Dadurch erweist sich Claire als würdige Erbin von Sherlock Holmes, Sigmund Freud und dem Kunsthistoriker Giovanni Morelli" - Ronald Düker, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Claire DeWitt is a thirty-five year-old PI, supremely confident about her abilities but also deeply damaged and vulnerable -- and apparently willing to do (and capable of doing) what needs be done: so far, in her line of work: "I'd shot four people. I'd killed two. None were is self-defense". She'd hit a low after a hard case, but been recovering at a former PI's 'Spot of Mystery' retreat -- tending goats -- in California when she got the call from New Orleans, someone wanting to hire her. She hadn't been to New Orleans in a while, but she's encouraged to take the job, reminded that: "You have to tie up loose ends sometime".

Claire DeWitt has a lot of loose ends -- and a case in New Orleans in January 2007, not much more than a year after the flooding-disaster of Katrina that unmoored New Orleans even more extremely, is maybe not ideal situation for her, but she goes ahead and takes the case. She's hired by Leon, whose uncle Vic Willing had disappeared "sometime after August 28, 2005". Vic was a fifty-six-year-old assistant district attorney when he disappeared, having prosecuted: "murderers and rapists and drug dealers" for twenty years. He lived alone, was considered a reasonably straight arrow in ultra-corrupt New Orleans, and was active in the local social scene -- "a lot of clubs, a lot of Mardi Gras stuff". And he simply disappeared around the time of Katrina -- something that was hardly uncommon.

Given his position, it was likely Vic had some criminal enemies who might have had it in for him. Claire does her thing and slowly gets at the truth -- about Vic, who there was more to than she initially was told, and about some of the things that happened in the aftermath of Katrina. It's a reasonably decent mystery, complete with mis-leads that Claire works her way through; dogged and determined, she eventually puts all the pieces in place.

More interesting already is the backdrop, a New Orleans that is still broken, and all the characters she encounters trying to piece or hold, in some way, their lives together -- which, in many cases, was already a challenge even without the uprooting Katrina brought with it. From making her rental truck fit in -- pristine, it stands out way too much -- to the down and out and criminal elements she deals with, Claire largely blends right into this oh so damaged city. The ease with which she shares a drink or drugs with many of those she encounters also repeatedly confirms how she is also just barely hanging on.

Claire comes with a lot of backstory, which she shares in dribs and drabs; she's carrying a lot of baggage. Raised in Brooklyn, she bonded with two girls, Kelly and Tracy, who became like sisters. They all had caught the detecting bug, their bible the great French detective Jacques Silette's 1959 book, Détection. The book remains Claire's totem; she always has a copy with her -- "I was superstitious about going anywhere without it, even though I knew most of it by heart now" -- and encountering others with it (as she also does here) is always a sign ..... But when they were in their teens Tracy disappeared, a vanishing that haunts Claire to this day -- as it does Kelly, who also became a detective, but never escaped Brooklyn and never escaped that one case, of trying to find her lost friend: "She opened a detective agency, but it was just a side project to fund her search".

Silette's life was also marked by a disappearance, and a case he couldn't solve, his young daughter having vanished on a trip to the United States in 1973, the two-year-old Belle apparently kidnapped. And while that mystery only affects Claire second-hand, another one hit much closer: the woman she apprenticed to -- in New Orleans, starting in 1994 --, the great detective Constance Darling, was murdered some three years after Claire started learning from her.

All these unsolved cases continue to haunt Claire. Silette and his book, and Constance's approach to investigation, mark her to this day -- and the quasi-mystical approach shows in her work. It's a bit of a stretch, at times, this philosophical take on mysteries -- and everything is a mystery -- but for the most part Gran presents it convincingly enough. And the wise words are often insightful enough:

"The thing about the truth," Frank said after a while. "It's never just what you want it to be, is it ?"

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 November 2019

About the Author :

American author Sara Gran was born in 1971.

