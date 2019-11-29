

the complete review - fiction

The Crooked Line



by

Ismat Chughtai



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Urdu title: ٹیڑھی لکیر

Translated and with an Introduction by Tahira Naqvi

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : well done harsh and painstaking character portrait

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer India Today A 30/9/1995 Rukmini Bhaya Nair

From the Reviews :

"The Crooked Line is a pitiless document. In it, Chugtai rehearses, with the cool zeal of a sociologist, the consequences of absolute emotional deprivation. (...) Chugtai's masterstroke consists, in my view, in her reading of the entire politics of empire through Shaman's interior world of the Muslim female psyche. Shaman is the metaphor for the permanent damage done by servitude." - Rukmini Bhaya Nair, India Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Crooked Line centers tightly on Shamshad Fatima -- Shamman -- and begins with her birth -- already described, in the novel's opening line, as: "ill-timed". The tenth child in the family, she appears with: "a thunderous howl" but typically almost immediately finds herself, in this over-full family, treated as little more than afterthought -- though at least the young wet-nurse Unna is, initially, there to make sure she's not entirely overlooked.

From the first, Shamman is clingy and willful, and marked repeatedly by those few that she is closest to abandoning her, beginning with Unna, who is sent away from the household -- leaving baby Shamman feeling: "as if she had been orphaned". Next it is her sister Manjhu that takes her under her wing, but when Manjhu is married off Shamman no longer can get the attention she is so desperate for from her. Next it is her widowed older sister Bari Apa who more or less takes charge of the child -- since their mother was fit only to perform one task: "and that was to give birth. She had no idea what came after that, nor did anyone feel the need to enlighten her" -- but for Bari Apa Shamman is just an anti-example to hold up to her own children:

'If you don't bathe you'll have lice like Shamman does.'

'If you don't study you'll remain illiterate like Shamman.'

'You're being stubborn, like Shamman again.'

Gradually her sorrows diminished, although she still did feel stifled. But now she had become accustomed to everything. Life had taught her to make compromises.

'Ronnie, why are you so worried ? I'm not a child and neither are you. Why were we thinking of marriage ? Because both of us can do a lot for the world. Love has nothing to do with it.'

'You'll never love me.'

'I ... I've never been able to understand what love is and now I've stopped contemplating this question altogether,' she said quietly and Taylor peered at her face closely.

I know you're beyond any real feeling. Your ego has been kicked so many times it's transformed into a shameless lump of clay. Because so much has been snatched from you, you now pick up everything and throw it away yourself.

Gandhi ji tried to free us from bondage and what did we do ? We turned him into a Mahatma and started worshipping him. The intense national fervour was focused on the meaningless adoration of a god.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 November 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Urdu-writing author Ismat Chughtai (عصمت چغتائی) lived 1915 to 1991.

- Return to top of the page -