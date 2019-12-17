Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Les prénoms épicènes



by

Amélie Nothomb



Les prénoms épicènes has not yet been translated into English

Our Assessment:



B : elaborate revenge-tale that falters some in its shifting focus, but prime Nothomb for much of the way

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Devoir . 22/9/2018 Manon Dumais L'Express . 7/9/2018 Marianne Payot Le Figaro . 6/9/2018 Alice Develey L'Obs . 20/9/2018 Jérôme Garcin Le Parisien A- 27/9/2018 Sandrine Bajos

From the Reviews :

"Vingt-septième roman de la prolifique dame excentrique, Les prénoms épicènes , malgré ses qualités indéniables, souffre quelque peu de la comparaison avec le précédent, Frappe-toi le coeur. (...) Amélie Nothomb parvient à titiller le lecteur et à le garder captif en semant çà et là quelques indices sur la vraie nature de ce couple parfait en apparence, dysfonctionnel dans les faits." - Manon Dumais, Le Devoir





, malgré ses qualités indéniables, souffre quelque peu de la comparaison avec le précédent, Frappe-toi le coeur. (...) Amélie Nothomb parvient à titiller le lecteur et à le garder captif en semant çà et là quelques indices sur la vraie nature de ce couple parfait en apparence, dysfonctionnel dans les faits." - "Du Nothomb pur sucre." - Marianne Payot, L'Express





"(L)a littérature d'Amélie Nothomb est immuable. Elle est aussi annuelle qu'une rente, courte sur pattes, très champagnisée, trop maquillée, et toujours décevante. C'est de la littérature de pince-fesses." - Jérôme Garcin, L'Obs





"Un conte cruel très nothombien qui se dévore d'une traite" - Sandrine Bajos, Le Parisien

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: Les prénoms épicènes has not yet been translated into English; this review is based on the French original; all translations from the French are mine.]

Les prénoms épicènes is the story of a very elaborate act of vengeance -- vengeance, rather than just mere revenge, as the character who dedicates his life to it insists when finally called on to explain it:

— Une revanche, en somme.

— Non. Une vengeance.



[ — So, an act of revenge.

— No. An act of venegeance.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 December 2019

Belgian author Amélie Nothomb was born in Kobe, Japan, August 13, 1967.

