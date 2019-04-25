

Accident



by

Nicholas Mosley



Title: Accident Author: Nicholas Mosley Genre: Novel Written: 1965 Length: 198 pages Availability: Accident - US Accident - UK Accident - Canada Accident - France DVD Accident - US Accident - UK

With an Afterword by Steven Weisenburger

Accident was made into a film in 1967, directed by Joseph Losey, with a screenplay by Harold Pinter and starring Dirk Bogarde, Michael York, and Jacqueline Sassard

Our Assessment:



A- : captures the personal (doubts, in particular) very well

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 3/4/1966 Martin Levin Sunday Telegraph . 10/1/1965 Isabel Quigly Sunday Times . 10/1/1965 Michael Ratcliffe The Times . 14/1/1965 . TLS . 14/1/1965 M.Seymour-Smith

From the Reviews :

"It is an experience -- rather than a report on -- domesticity. (...) (W)hat is most interesting, most delicate and altogether most impressive about the novel is the way it handles the joy and tediousness of family life." - Isabel Quigly, Sunday Telegraph





"It is about the difference between twenty and forty, between 1946 and 1965, about the dread of automation and the end of usefulness, about the feared death of the spirit. (...) He writes particularly well the prose of shock, of the dead, small hours; and he also writes, as few can, of pain and the purpose of marriage." - Michael Ratcliffe, Sunday Times





"(A)n infinite amount of patience and forbearance is required to appreciate all his qualities. Accident is not an easy read." - The Times





is not an easy read." - "(T)he theme of Accident, an ambitious one, is the difference between aspirations and action. (...) Technically, Accident is remarkable. (...) The texture of the writing itself is deliberately simple; the complexity arises from the way in which the parts are put together (....) A slightly manufactured, homiletic air pervades this fascinating and original novel, like a whiff of anaesthetic, chiefly because one feels, Mr Mosley has tried to push back what really preoccupies him into the background." - Martin Seymour-Smith, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Accident begins with the fatal car crash at the heart of the book. Narrator Stephen Jervis, a fellow at Oxford, teaching philosophy, is not involved, but two of his students are, William and Anna, and they were on their way to see him. Stephen comes across the scene, finding an intoxicated Anna who had apparently been behind the wheel (unlicensed), and dead William; he takes Anna to his house and calls the police -- but isn't then entirely forthcoming about the scene as he found it. The impression the police are left with is that William was driving, and alone.

The moral dilemma he faces -- whether to reveal Anna's part in the accident -- hangs heavily over his account. The accident and aftermath bookend the novel: only towards its conclusion does he return to the night in question and its aftermath, including the obligatory (but then also perfunctory) inquest. But most of the novel is devoted to the lead-up, basically describing the time from when Stephen first met Anna, and the various relationships between the characters: Stephen and his family (his wife and two children); Anna and the men vying for her attention -- Stephen, to some extent, but also William, whom she is engaged to when he dies, and Stephen's friend Charlie -- "my greatest friend" --, who was having an affair with her; and the three men, Stephen and his student William, Stephen and his close friend Charlie, and Charlie and his rival William.

There's an immediacy to much of the narrative, from the vivid opening scene, but late on comes the acknowledgement that this is being recounted from:

A long way away. I am doing this two years after. Looking back on it.

Rosalind was a soft flame in this hard world. Something so strong, beautiful. A pain in my heart at so much beauty. My hand shakes as I write this. There is so much sorrow, death. I adored Rosalind. The dream is more real. The perfect flower.

We are not like this now. What I remember are the physical surroundings of love: snow, heat, the edge of the sea. I remember myself as being involved in something separate; a child, a foundling with no parents. I lay in the lap of the earth and cried. I do not remember much else. And yet there was the whole landscape; a detail would show a different world. The towers, the terraces. Now we watch the next generation of William and Anna. The old green thing. The touch of it.

I said "Once it was all dreams, any old nonsense. We were obsessed by this. Now we know. And it's a good thing we do, because now it would be too dangerous. It's reason, at least, that keeps the world going."

She said "It may not keep going."

I said "Oh that !" I jerked my head.

She said "What ?"

I said "Well yes, but at least now we've got choice. Before it was just accident."

She said "It can still be accident."

I said "Your generation is obsessed by this. You think the world's going to blow up. That life has been unfair to you. I don't feel this. I feel responsibility is better."

This is a story about free will. We are all in fragment, disjointed. We have moments when it means something. I know nothing of Anna. We have a choice. The familiar things of my room, books, alarm clock, tumbler. Rosalind's coat. Her dressmaking dummy in the corner. I am half a person. A millionth. We think too much: stare at it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 December 2019

About the Author :

British author Nicholas Mosley lived 1923 to 2017.

