the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 February 2023
1 February:
PEN Translates winners | NBCC Awards finalists | Folio Prize shortlists
1 February 2023
- Wednesday
PEN Translates winners | NBCC Awards finalists | Folio Prize shortlists
PEN Translates winners
English PEN has announced the latest PEN Translates winners -- grants for translations awarded for 15 titles from 14 countries and 10 languages.
Certainly some promising-sounding titles to look forward to here.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
NBCC Awards finalists
The National Book Critics Circle has announced the finalists for its 2022 awards -- five books each in six categories.
One title in the Fiction category is under review at the complete review -- Kawakami Mieko's All the Lovers in the Night -- as are two finalists for the Gregg Barrios Book in Translation Prize, The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, in Jennifer Croft's translation, and Grey Bees by Andrey Kurkov, in Boris Dralyuk's translation.
The winners will be announced on 23 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Folio Prize shortlists
They've announced the shortlists for the Rathbones Folio Prize 2023 -- five titles in each of the three categories, fiction, non, and poetry.
The category winners and Book of the Year will be announced 27 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
