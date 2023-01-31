the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 February 2023

1 February: PEN Translates winners | NBCC Awards finalists | Folio Prize shortlists


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 February 2023 - Wednesday

PEN Translates winners | NBCC Awards finalists | Folio Prize shortlists

       PEN Translates winners

       English PEN has announced the latest PEN Translates winners -- grants for translations awarded for 15 titles from 14 countries and 10 languages.
       Certainly some promising-sounding titles to look forward to here.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       NBCC Awards finalists

       The National Book Critics Circle has announced the finalists for its 2022 awards -- five books each in six categories.
       One title in the Fiction category is under review at the complete review -- Kawakami Mieko's All the Lovers in the Night -- as are two finalists for the Gregg Barrios Book in Translation Prize, The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, in Jennifer Croft's translation, and Grey Bees by Andrey Kurkov, in Boris Dralyuk's translation.
       The winners will be announced on 23 March.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Folio Prize shortlists

       They've announced the shortlists for the Rathbones Folio Prize 2023 -- five titles in each of the three categories, fiction, non, and poetry.
       The category winners and Book of the Year will be announced 27 March.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 January 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links