the complete review - fiction

New York Nocturne



by

Walter Satterthwait



The Return of Miss Lizzie

A sequel to Miss Lizzie

New York Nocturne was originally published in a German translation in 2006, as Miss Lizzie kehrt zurück; it was first published in English in a revised version in 2016.

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyable novel of 1920s New York City

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 4/4/2016 .

From the Reviews :

"The novel’s assured and witty voice holds its disparate elements together, and Satterthwait deftly captures the verve of the Prohibition era as well as its unsavory edges." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Walter Satterthwait's 1989 novel featuring Lizzie Borden, Miss Lizzie, was conceived as a stand-alone; indeed, the author seems to have wanted to make so sure that it would remain a one-off that near the conclusion he has his young narrator, Amanda Burton, state that she never again met Borden. Eventually, however, the two main characters of that novel must have proved too tempting, and so this volume opens with a note explaining:

Readers of my earlier recollection, Miss Lizzie, will perhaps recollect that at the end of the volume, I stated that I never again met with the person who served as the book's main character. This statement was not entirely true. It was, in fact, a bald-faced lie, one for which I now offer this volume as a kind of apology. The reason for the lie will, I believe, become obvious.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 February 2023

:

About the Author :

American author Walter Satterthwait lived 1946 to 2020.

