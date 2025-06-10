

the complete review - fiction

Wilde West



by

Walter Satterthwait



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : doesn't take full advantage of the premise and material, but entertaining enough

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ A 24/9/1996 Wolfgang Steuhl Sunday Times . 9/2/1992 John Coleman Sunday Times . 15/8/1993 Phil Baker The Times . 7/3/1992 Marcel Berlins

From the Reviews :

"(M)an wird mehr und mehr mitgerissen von einer intelligent erdachten, oft komischen und nie langweiligen Geschichte (.....) Erzeugt die erwähnte Kriminalgeschichte alsbald einen grandios durchgehaltenen Spannungsbogen, so sorgt der ständige Kontrast zwischen dem geschniegelten Ästheten einerseits sowie der provinziellen und ungehobelten Umgebung andererseits für die komische Begleitung. Vor allem aber gelingt es dem Autor, Wilde als das erscheinen zu lassen, was der wohl im richtigen Leben am liebsten war: ein Gentleman, der sich selbst durch rüde Zumutungen nicht anfechten ließ. (...) Ob man zu den Freunden anspruchsvoller Literatur im allgemeinen oder zu den Anhängern Oscar Wildes im besonderen gehört; ob man gern einen guten Western, einen spannenden Kriminal- oder einen charmanten Reiseroman liest -- hier kommt man stets auf seine Kosten." - Wolfgang Steuhl, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"(T)he reviewer finds it good, ugly fun, save for the odd un-Wildean Americanisms" - John Coleman, Sunday Times





"The outrageous pun in the title sets the tone for the book (.....) Satterthwait puts together some entertaining set-pieces, such as a meeting between Oscar Wilde and Doc Holliday, and he makes a ridiculous scenario surprisingly readable. Whether this degree of gorily realistic violence to women is really acceptable in such unashamedly lightweight entertainment is another matter." - Phil Baker, Sunday Times





"It all seems a little silly and unlikely, but Satterthwait tells it entertainingly, with wit and style, and provides a decent mystery as well." - Marcel Berlins, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Oscar Wilde toured the United States in 1882, giving lectures all across the country (an amazing 141, over eleven months; see), and author Walter Satterthwait uses this as the backdrop for his novel, set almost entirely in March, 1882, when Wilde was touring the American West. Satterthwait has Wilde travel with an entourage: manager Jack Vail; valet Henry Villiers; Countess Mathilde de la Môle and her escort, Colonel Wolfgang von Hesse; newspaperman David O'Conner, who is apparently covering the tour for the New York Sun; and young poet Wilbur Ruddick.

Federal Marshal Robert J. Grigsby comes to learn that in several of the cities Wilde has been to there have been brutal murders -- red-headed prostitutes killed, their corpses horribly disfigured. It seems impossible that the connection to Wilde is coïncidental: he, or someone traveling with him -- or following the tour --, must surely be the one behind the horrific crimes, and Grigsby is determined to catch that killer. Local law enforcement have different ideas, and Grigsby's encroaching on their turf isn't appreciated, but Grigsby is determined, and he follows Wilde's trail and continues to investigate.

Grigsby doesn't shy away from making clear to Wilde and his entourage what he suspects, confronting and interrogating them. Wilde doesn't let himself be too intimidated, taking the accusations in stride but he is a bit concerned, since the connection to his movements is definitely too close for comfort. He's not sure that Grigsby is up to it, either, and decides that he should investigate as well:

Do you see it, Henry ? Of course you do. Really, it's obvious, isn't it ? Who better than a poet, with his insight into the mind and the heart, who better than he to penetrate the mask behind which this villain has hidden himself ? We will uncover this man, Henry, and we will do it by a systematic application of the poetic imagination.

He was a nance. Looked like one. Acted like one. All soft and fluttery, talking through his nose with that airy-fairy accent.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 June 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author Walter Satterthwait lived 1946 to 2020.

- Return to top of the page -