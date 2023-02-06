

the complete review - philosophy / biography / psychology

The Family Idiot

(Abridged Edition)



by

Jean-Paul Sartre



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Gustave Flaubert, 1821-1857

An Abridged Edition

French title: L'Idiot de la famille

Translated by Carol Cosman

Edited and abridged, and with an Introduction and Conclusion by Joseph S. Catalano

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : an interesting take on Flaubert; solid presentation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Comparative Literature¹ . (47:1) Winter/1995 M.G.Rose London Rev. of Books² . 3/6/1982 Julian Barnes The NYT Book Rev.² . 27/12/1981 F.Jameson

¹: review of the complete text

²: review of the first volume of the original complete text

From the Reviews :

"Cosman not only has to maintain a consistent voice, but must also let that voice be recognizable throughout different styles. She succeeds to such an astonishing degree that a reader cannot justify any improvement. (...) Cosman, unflinching, kept going, so that we have an integral work. It is she who is responsible for this major contribution to the canon of Flaubert scholarship." - Marilyn Gaddis Rose, Comparative Literature





"This book is mad, of course. Admirable but mad -- to abduct Sartre’s own phrase about Villiers de l’Isle-Adam. A work of elucidation couched in a lazily dense style; a biography seemingly concerned with externals but in fact spun from inside the biographer like a spider’s thread; a critical study which exceeds in wordage all the major works of its subject put together (.....) L’Idiot is, indeed, an outstandingly badly-written book (the dust-wrapper disarmingly warns us that Carol Cosman’s translation conveys all the nuances of Sartre’s style ‘from the jaunty to the ponderous’). The contrast with Les Mots , swift, supple and economical, is saddeningly instructive. (...) As you machete your way through the prose, however, the jungle partly begins to clear." - Julian Barnes, London Review of Books





is, indeed, an outstandingly badly-written book (the dust-wrapper disarmingly warns us that Carol Cosman’s translation conveys all the nuances of Sartre’s style ‘from the jaunty to the ponderous’). The contrast with , swift, supple and economical, is saddeningly instructive. (...) As you machete your way through the prose, however, the jungle partly begins to clear." - "The Family Idiot sometimes looks like a form of self-imposed penance, a private duty jealously guarded against the reproaches of his Maoist friends (they wanted him to write a proletarian novel). If, however, one sees the theme of the imaginary in inseparable dialectical tension with that other lifelong theme of Sartre's work, which is praxis, then Sartre's stubborn devotion to his Flaubert project becomes more comprehensible; the study of the "imaginary" can then be taken as a self-diagnosis of bourgeois "objective neurosis," while praxis -- deliberate action in the real world - stands as the projection of a radically different mode of activity, identified with the proletariat." - Frederick Jameson, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Jean-Paul Sartre's L'Idiot de la famille was published in three volumes in 1971 and 1972, and Carol Cosman's English translation was published in five volumes between 1981 and 1994. Weighing in at not much under 3000 pages, it is an enormous work, and with this abridged edition, cutting the English translation down to about one-tenth its original size, Joseph S. Catalano tries to make it more readily accessible; as a note on the copyright page sums up: "The present volume is an abridged edition highlighting the Work's main ideas". Such radical abridgement leads to two obvious questions: can such a version possibly fairly convey at least the essence of the complete text ? and: how well does it stand on its own ?

It's hard to imagine any work, no matter how bloated, could hold up if re-presented at merely one-tenth its original length, but without the full text readily accessible to compare it to I barely dare hazard commentary much less criticism on what might have gone lost in this so reduced rendering. This is then merely a review of this particular presentation, this Abridged Edition.

As editor Joseph S. Catalano explains in a brief discussion of the abridgement in his Introduction, he has divided his version into seventeen chapters -- compared to the original twenty-two (which are: "uneven in length and sometimes very long") -- and he retains: "at least a brief selection from most of these chapters". He also sums up that:

These are the three main themes that I see in The Family Idiot: First, a detailed reflection on the vulnerability of infants and children to adults. Second, a detailed reflection on our present notion of what is shadowy and false as opposed to what is real and true. And third, a summary of Sartre's committed philosophy focused on a specific life.

In truth, when I first read the book, I did not see anything particularly remarkable in it. It did not affect me as did, for example, Herman Melville's Moby-Dick.

One's first mature reading is what counts, and I think that we must grant that Sartre's first reading revealed the book to him as preaching a false, nihilistic realism. It will prove nothing to go back and read the book with Sartre's interpretation in mind; this sort of thing can always be done.

(T)he secret of style in Flaubert's great works is eloquence rejected. And rejected by the other. Gustave wrote Madame Bovary in a state of oratorical abandon, then cut and trimmed under Bouilhet's influence. The orator is there, everywhere, but censored, rejected, painful; he is hounded, compromised, but he returns in the very compression of the prose to lend a strange, sonorous vibration to even the most stripped-down sentences.

In any event, the danger of literature is here: by expressing his inner feelings in written words, Gustave the laughable gives laughers new occasion to laugh. If he spoke to them, his presence, his force, his conviction, his voice might restrain their hilarity; but he has slipped into the inert graphemes that are only what they are.

In itself it seems atypical: if we start with the universal, we shall understand nothing about it. By contrast, to anyone who has followed Gustave from early childhood, it is clear that the attack somehow reproduces a singular experience, repeated a hundred times, now sudden and suffered, now playacted, now imagined and attributed to a fictional character.

Thus Gustave, at Pont-l'Évêque, chose to privilege a moment, the intratemporal negation of temporality: something happens to him (the moment is also the suffered time of the event) so that nothing more will ever happen to him.

The trouble is that Madame Bovary, incontestably the work of a neurotic, is in no way in itself a neurotic work.

The Family Idiot is the sequel to The Search for a Method. Its subject: what, at this point in time, can we know about a man. It seemed to me that this question could only be answered by studying a specific case.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 February 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

(¹: review of the first volume of the complete text; ²: review of the complete text)

Gustave Flaubert at books and writers

Centre Flaubert

See Index of Biographical works under review

See Index of Literary Essays

See Index of French literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author and philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980) was awarded (and declined) the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature.

- Return to top of the page -