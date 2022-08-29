the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 September 2022

1 September: Q & As: Glynne Walley - Ken Kalfus


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 September 2022 - Thursday

Q & As: Glynne Walley - Ken Kalfus

       Q & A: Glynne Walley

       Last year the first volume of a translation of Kyokutei Bakin's Eight Dogs, or "Hakkenden" came out, and at the Asympotote blog Katarzyna Bartoszyńska now has a Q & A with the translator, in Texts in Context: Glynne Walley on Kyokutei Bakin.
       As Walley notes:
I hope it’s not just an obscure thing that only specialists/academics are into ! But reaching beyond that audience is definitely a challenge. I see Hakkenden as one of the most entertaining (and thought-provoking) adventure novels I’ve ever encountered, and I think people who enjoy things like The Three Musketeers or Lord of the Rings would find a lot to love in it.
       Agreed ! But, yes, -- as is the case with so many books -- it's hard to reach that audience.
       (Meanwhile, I look forward to the next volumes of the translation.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Q & A: Ken Kalfus

       Ken Kalfus new novel -- 2 A.M. in Little America; see the Milkweed Editions publicity page -- is due out shortly, and in Forward Irene Katz Connelly has a Q & A with the author, Ken Kalfus’ new novel will keep you up at night.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 August 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links