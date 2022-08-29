the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
Q & A: Glynne Walley
Last year the first volume of a translation of Kyokutei Bakin's Eight Dogs, or "Hakkenden" came out, and at the Asympotote blog Katarzyna Bartoszyńska now has a Q & A with the translator, in Texts in Context: Glynne Walley on Kyokutei Bakin.
As Walley notes:
I hope it’s not just an obscure thing that only specialists/academics are into !
But reaching beyond that audience is definitely a challenge.
I see Hakkenden as one of the most entertaining (and thought-provoking) adventure novels I’ve ever encountered, and I think people who enjoy things like The Three Musketeers or Lord of the Rings would find a lot to love in it.
Agreed !
But, yes, -- as is the case with so many books -- it's hard to reach that audience.
(Meanwhile, I look forward to the next volumes of the translation.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Q & A: Ken Kalfus
Ken Kalfus new novel -- 2 A.M. in Little America; see the Milkweed Editions publicity page -- is due out shortly, and in Forward Irene Katz Connelly has a Q & A with the author, Ken Kalfus’ new novel will keep you up at night.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 August 2022)
