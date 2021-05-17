|
B+ : a well-conceived and turned short novel
See our review for fuller assessment.
Among the Hedges takes place largely ... among the hedges, in a large city park.
A thirteen-year-old-girl has stopped going to school and instead retreats daily to the ideal spot she found, a sheltered place in the park where she can spend the school-hours completely unobserved and on her own.
She didn't know she was a marshmallow until last year, when Marga called her that in front of the other girls, and they all laughed spontaneously -- without malice, so there was no point in getting mad; it was an affectionate comment, so the only possible reaction was to join in the laughter -- to fake it -- and then scrutinize herself in the mirror.(The Spanish original has the nickname -- and also the title of the novel -- as: 'cara de pan', i.e. something like 'bread-face'; 'marshmallow' certainly seems a good, doughy English variation.)
As isolated as her retreat is, another figure does stumble onto it, a man decades older than her; he tells her he is fifty-four, but to her, of course, he is just indistinctly old;
she would have believed any age he told her, whether forty-four or sixty-four -- to her this man is an old man and old men have ages as variable as they are inconceivable.So she decides to call him 'Old Man', and they settle on 'Soon' -- as in "soon-to-be fourteen" -- for her. (She does tell him her actual name, but when she says he hates it they settle on this alternative.)
Old Man is clearly a damaged soul of sorts, too. He wears a fine but well-worn suit; he obviously doesn't have a job or much money. He is an avid birdwatcher, and a Nina Simone-enthusiast. Soon recognizes his difference but only in a general sense:
That's how Old Man operates: he doesn't connect facts the way other people would, doesn't measure cause and effect in the same way. He considers things that would surprise others to be normal, and also the opposite, he's surprised by normal things. And yet, he is absolutely not dumb, thinks Soon: he knows so much information, so many details, he's so intelligent when it comes to useless things.Soon is wary of him at first -- as a stranger, as a man, having been taught of the dangers they can pose -- but is soon fairly confident that he is, in fact, harmless. He comes to share her well-hidden retreat, showing up day after day as well. She doesn't entirely let her guard down, but the situation seems safe enough. He certainly treads carefully -- and comes across as so guileless that it's hard to believe he is capable of anything inappropriate.
Soon's success at skipping school does seem a bit implausible, though Mesa does suggest a scenario to explain it. While Soon realizes that mere unexcused absence would quickly arouse attention, she does think of a good bureaucratic trick that at least delays the inevitable. Eventually, the authorities piece things together and her ruse will be uncovered, but it works for a surprisingly long time. Her parents, however, are curiously oblivious.
Among the Hedges is a two-part novel. The much longer first part takes place largely in 'The Park' and explores the cautious relationship between the two damaged souls, the simple-seeming Old Man and the awkward young teen Soon. Mesa neatly presents these two characters and enough of their circumstances to give a good sense of each; she's particularly strong on Soon's adolescent uncertainty about her identity and place, and her fumbling towards maturity -- which includes keeping a diary, complete with embellished entries .....
The shorter second part takes place in 'The Café', a year after their time together in the park came to an abrupt end -- a messy collapse of Soon's best-laid school-avoiding plans and some bits her parents figured out about what she had been up to. Soon and Old Man meet in a café, and we learn what happened and the consequences it had for both of them. In some ways, it was a tragi-comedy of misunderstandings, and here again Mesa is particularly good at teenage inarticulateness: Soon simply can't explain to the would-be adults in the various rooms (and they can't imagine anything even approximating what really played out).
The now widely ingrained uneasiness about any dynamics between a young girl and a (much) older man spending a great time alone together looms over the whole book -- deftly used by Mesa also in how things play out, as readers' misgivings about the situation mirror those of the other adults in the story. Cleverly, the very simpleness of the Old Man character complicates the scenario -- though he is, as is, arguably too perfect a character for the story Mesa has conceived. In Soon, on the other hand, Mesa captures female adolescence exceptionally well and convincingly.
Among the Hedges is a well-crafted short novel with two well-drawn and very different outsider-protagonists, provocative in how it both defies and confirms a variety of reader- (and society's) expectations.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 May 2021
Spanish author Sara Mesa was born in 1976.
