Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Among the Hedges



by

Sara Mesa



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Cara de pan

Translated by Megan McDowell

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : a well-conceived and turned short novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer ABC . 18/9/2018 J.M.Pozuelo Yvancos El Cultural . 21/9/2018 Ascensión Rivas FAZ . 7/3/2020 Elena Witzeck

From the Reviews :

"La trama no necesitaba esa causalidad, no necesariamente plausible. Fuera de ese extremo, resulta un mecanismo muy bien urdido para tratar la verdadera cuestión que la novela se ha propuesto: el rechazo social a la diferencia, sentida, como suele ser, como deficiencia." - José María Pozuelo Yvancos, ABC





"Con Cara de pan , Sara Mesa ha escrito un pequeño libro importante que invita a pararse y reflexionar sobre la realidad que nos atrapa, una historia llena de metáforas que bordea el abismo de lo establecido y nos obliga a pensar sobre la lógica interna -- aparentemente loca -- de las cosas y sobre lo que socialmente se considera correcto. También sobre el acoso adolescente, la maduración personal y lo distinto que es el mundo cuando se mira sin el conocimiento y los prejuicios adultos, con los ojos del niño que fuimos y algunos todavía son." - Ascensión Rivas, El Cultural





, Sara Mesa ha escrito un pequeño libro importante que invita a pararse y reflexionar sobre la realidad que nos atrapa, una historia llena de metáforas que bordea el abismo de lo establecido y nos obliga a pensar sobre la lógica interna -- aparentemente loca -- de las cosas y sobre lo que socialmente se considera correcto. También sobre el acoso adolescente, la maduración personal y lo distinto que es el mundo cuando se mira sin el conocimiento y los prejuicios adultos, con los ojos del niño que fuimos y algunos todavía son." - "Die Kraft dieser sich häutenden Erzählung. Schicht für Schicht fällt sie ab mit der wachsenden Freundschaft, dem Sichanvertrauen zweier in dieser Welt Verlorener. (...) Das andere ist die Sprache. Sara Mesa ist Lyrikerin, jede Begegnung hat bei ihr Rhythmus und Klang, jede Betonung ihren Grund, jeder Augenblick sein eigenes Licht." - Elena Witzeck, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Among the Hedges takes place largely ... among the hedges, in a large city park. A thirteen-year-old-girl has stopped going to school and instead retreats daily to the ideal spot she found, a sheltered place in the park where she can spend the school-hours completely unobserved and on her own.

She was teased at school, nicknamed by 'Marshmallow' by one of her classmates -- something that hit too close to home:

She didn't know she was a marshmallow until last year, when Marga called her that in front of the other girls, and they all laughed spontaneously -- without malice, so there was no point in getting mad; it was an affectionate comment, so the only possible reaction was to join in the laughter -- to fake it -- and then scrutinize herself in the mirror.

she would have believed any age he told her, whether forty-four or sixty-four -- to her this man is an old man and old men have ages as variable as they are inconceivable.

That's how Old Man operates: he doesn't connect facts the way other people would, doesn't measure cause and effect in the same way. He considers things that would surprise others to be normal, and also the opposite, he's surprised by normal things. And yet, he is absolutely not dumb, thinks Soon: he knows so much information, so many details, he's so intelligent when it comes to useless things.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 May 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Open Letter publicity page

Anagrama foreign rights page

Wagenbach publicity page

Excerpt

See Index of Spanish literature

Other books from Open Letter under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Spanish author Sara Mesa was born in 1976.

- Return to top of the page -