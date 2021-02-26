Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Adventures and Misadventures

of the Extraordinary and Admirable

Joan Orpí, Conquistador and

Founder of New Catalonia



by

Max Besora



Catalan title: Aventures i desventures de l'insòlit i admirable Joan Orpí, conquistador i fundador de la Nova Catalunya

Translated by Mara Faye Lethem

Our Assessment:



B : satisfyingly creative in presentation and language; a solid romp

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Aleshores només queda acceptar les seves lleis particulars, l’escatològica plenitud d’alguns passatges, meravellar-se amb les aparicions i desaparicions i reaparicions i entrecreuaments dels personatges en els moments més inesperats, riure molt davant de tantes estratègies narratives descarades, i la celebració de tenir a les mans una novel·la que no es llegeix perquè, de fet, es devora." - Ponç Puigdevall, El País





"This raunchy, foulmouthed, and hilarious story brilliantly inhabits the space between novel and biography." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The Adventures and Misadventures of the Extraordinary and Admirable Joan Orpí, Conquistador and Founder of New Catalonia is, very loosely, based on the actual Joan Orpí (1593-1645), the fiction corresponding closely to the actual stations of his life, but author Max Besora certainly embellishing the details; if not quite a picaresque, he's fashioned a far-flung adventure story featuring an often hapless hero buffeted by the fates and the powers that be in the grand novel tradition of Orpí's times, homage to and imitation and satire of grand tomes from Tirant lo Blanc to Don Quixote (a book Cervantes himself gives to Orpí early on in a brief cameo-appearance).

The Adventures and Misadventures [...] is presented as a 'found manuscript', with a Preface by a professor of "Neo-Catalan Postcolonial Studies" who describes it as a: "book written by an anonymous soldier who, during the 1714 Siege of Barcelona, had transcribed his captain's oral narration of the life and adventures of a man named Joan Orpí".

The professor notes:

The Adventures and Misadventures of Joan Orpí blurs the distinction between poiesis and mimesis (or what boils down to the same thing: invention versus history, because they are but two faces of a single coin), and employs an extraordinary variety of narrative strategies

"So, all's fair in love and craps ? Bee we even lyke Steven ?" asked our hero later.

While we're at it, we could also critique the fact that the narrative voice is constantly interfering in the story, notte to mention the cacophonic pirouettes though oblige me record, the dialectical expressions, the poetic amphigory, the constant linguistic ups and downs, and the impossible mishmash of archaic and modern language, etc. Thou art a rhetorical rebbel !

Truth be told (because here we tell no lies), we would need a few hundred more pages top explain in full how our hero managed to finish his law studies, being as he was so feather-brained.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 February 2021

About the Author :

Catalan author Max Besora was born in 1980.

