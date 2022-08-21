the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
21 August 2022
Translation in ... India | David Davidar Q & A
Translation in ... India | David Davidar Q & A
Translation in ... India
In Frontline Mini Krishnan finds that 'the bumpy map of English translations is expanding' in India, in Speaking in tongues.
Some interesting history here, including:
When the history of translations is written, a page will surely be reserved for the MR.AR Educational Trust, which funded the publication of 37 volumes through Macmillan India in 1992-2000 and helped Oxford University Press (OUP) with 40 translations in 2001-12.
Later, OUP published another 40 translations on its own.
Katha Books was also predicated on outside support, which Geeta Dharmarajan sourced successfully for nearly 30 years.
Small indie and niche publishers set up vigorous lists but with a history of poor marketing, small print-runs, and very often no re-prints.
She also notes:
Since translations became trendy about five years ago there has been something of a rush to promote only contemporary writers at the cost of the older writers who drew the map of our social and ethnic histories.
This might well intensify the general amnesia about important writers or literary movements among the next generation of readers. This neglect is further complicated by caste and gender perspectives.
And, of course, by the neglect of the translator herself.
But, hey, at least translations have become trendy !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
David Davidar Q & A
David Davidar has a new anthology coming out, A Case of Indian Marvels: Dazzling Stories from the Country's Finest New Writers, and at Scroll.in Sayari Debnath has a Q & A with him, Publisher David Davidar on why young writers make him hopeful about Indian fiction in English.
He also addresses translation:
I’m delighted by the burgeoning interest in translations by readers, publishers, and the executors of literary prizes, but it’s nowhere near enough.
We need generous funding by corporates with cultural leanings to support Indian literature created in languages other than English as also translation projects that will make work in these languages available to readers in English and languages other than those in which the work was originally created.
I'm not so sure about hoping for/relying on "big industry" for financial support, however .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
