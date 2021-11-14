

Termination Shock



by

Neal Stephenson



Title: Termination Shock Author: Neal Stephenson Genre: Novel Written: 2021 Length: 706 pages Availability: Termination Shock - US Termination Shock - UK Termination Shock - Canada

B+ : a solid read, and particularly good in its foundations

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Locus . 12/2021 Adrienne Martini The NY Times Book Rev. . 16/11/2021 Omar El Akkad Sunday Times . 21/11/2021 Robert Collins The Times . 10/11/2021 Simon Ings The Washington Post . 23/11/2021 Paul Di Filippo

" Termination Shock is about a lot of things, perhaps the most central of which is the intersection of hubris and technology, that place where the Anthropocene’s prettiest chimeras reside. (...) (T)he first half of Termination Shock can be a slog. There’s just so much character development to get through, so much technological and geopolitical groundwork to lay. (...) Once all the pieces are in place, the action picks up and the full force of everything Stephenson spent hundreds of pages constructing becomes clear. What feels at first like a largely unrelated side plot (...) comes into focus after a satisfying if highly unlikely (even by the standards of speculative fiction) series of twists. (...) The result is not so much a novel of ideas as a novel of concepts." - Omar El Akkad, The New York Times Book Review





Termination Shock is set in the fairly near future. The world has now seen COVID-19, COVID-23, and COVID-27, and testing procedures are much more widespread and common now. Mostly, things are much like in the present-day (though there are a lot more drones buzzing about) -- but the effects of climate change have become more pronounced and so, for example, cooling earthsuits have basically become a necessity when venturing outside in parts of the world -- like much of Texas. There have also been secondary effects -- like the proliferation of feral hogs, to the extent that: "These pigs were an unstoppable plague, to the point where they were actually taking back Texas from the human race".

The Dutch monarch is also a different one from the present-day holder of the position. Here she is Frederika Mathilde Louisa Saskia -- Saskia, to those close to her -- a forty-five-year-old widow with a teenage daughter, Lotte, and an efficient and professional support staff. The novel opens with Saskia arriving in Texas in a small private plane, and immediately facing some of the consequences of a rapidly warming world: they can't land, as planned, in Houston because the air is too hot (they could land, but the refueled plane would be too heavy to take off again until the heat wave breaks) and so they are detoured to Waco -- where they smash into a pack of feral hogs on the runway. The semi-crash-landing then also introduces Saskia and her small entourage to Rufus, a local who, after the tragic death of his daughter, had become a hog-hunter-for-hire.

The incident finally allows Rufus to bag the biggest, baddest hog of them all, called Snout, which also affords him some closure. Conveniently, then, the queen and her entourage, in need of some assistance, can use his local knowledge and expertise to get where they are going -- which is to a get-together with billionaire-mogul T.R.Schmidt, who had made his fortune in "family-themed strip mall restaurants", a chain now call T.R.Mick's.

T.R. had invited a select group to unveil a project he's been working on for a while. Those in attendance include members of one of Venice's oldest families, the lord mayor of the City of London, a high official from Singapore -- all, like her majesty, important figures from areas that, like Houston, are extremely vulnerable to flooding from a rising sea level (and, also, well-endowed, financially speaking).

What T.R. has done is built 'the Biggest Gun in the World'. It is truly huge. It's located on T.R.'s vast holdings, in the Chihuahuan Desert, hugging the Rio Grande -- i.e. right on the border to Mexico. The whole property is called the Flying S Ranch, and the gun is part of what he calls the Pina2bo complex. The reference is, of course, to:

Pinatubo was the name of a volcano in the Philippines that had exploded in 1991. It had blasted fifteen million tons of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere. The result had been a couple of years' beautiful sunsets and reduced global temperatures.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 December 2021

Interview at Locus

Contemporary American fiction

Science Fiction and Fantasy books

About the Author :

American author Neal Stephenson was born in 1959. After his novel about academia, The Big U, he wrote "the Eco-thriller" Zodiac and then began writing true science fiction, with which he has had great success.

