the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 August 2022

11 August: Houshang Ebtehaj (1928-2022) | The Oxford Brotherhood review | Two decades of the Literary Saloon


11 August 2022 - Thursday

Houshang Ebtehaj (1928-2022) | The Oxford Brotherhood review
Two decades of the Literary Saloon

       Houshang Ebtehaj (1928-2022)

       Iranian poet Houshang Ebtehaj has passed away; see, for example the reports at AP news and the Tehran Times.
       He published under the name of 'Sayeh' -- so also the one collection available in English, The Art of Stepping Through Time; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Oxford Brotherhood review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Guillermo Martínez's The Oxford Brotherhood.

       This novel has a Lewis Carroll sub-plot -- the brotherhood of the title is the (fictional) Lewis Carroll Brotherhood, a variation on the Lewis Carroll Society -- as the original Spanish title, Los crímenes de Alicia, suggests. Other translations also opted for the more direct Carroll-connection -- Der Fall Alice im Wunderland; I delitti di Alice -- but apparently the thinking was that 'Oxford' plays better in the US/UK market. The UK edition at least puts a Carroll photograph on the cover; the US edition is all Oxford .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Two decades of the Literary Saloon

       The complete review was started in 1999, and this Literary Saloon opened in 2002 -- on this date, as a matter of fact, making it twenty years old today.
       The bigger site-anniversary will follow in a couple of weeks -- probably around the beginning of October, when the complete review reaches 5000 titles under review, but two decades of this is something too, isn't it ?
       Good to see that even after all this time there are still some readers interested in what gets posted here. It still seems to serve a purpose, so you can expect things to continue much the same at least a while longer.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


