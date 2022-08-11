the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
The Millions
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 August 2022
11 August:
Houshang Ebtehaj (1928-2022) | The Oxford Brotherhood review | Two decades of the Literary Saloon
11 August 2022
- Thursday
Houshang Ebtehaj (1928-2022) | The Oxford Brotherhood review
Two decades of the Literary Saloon
Houshang Ebtehaj (1928-2022)
Iranian poet Houshang Ebtehaj has passed away; see, for example the reports at AP news and the Tehran Times.
He published under the name of 'Sayeh' -- so also the one collection available in English, The Art of Stepping Through Time; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Oxford Brotherhood review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Guillermo Martínez's The Oxford Brotherhood.
This novel has a Lewis Carroll sub-plot -- the brotherhood of the title is the (fictional) Lewis Carroll Brotherhood, a variation on the Lewis Carroll Society -- as the original Spanish title, Los crímenes de Alicia, suggests.
Other translations also opted for the more direct Carroll-connection -- Der Fall Alice im Wunderland; I delitti di Alice -- but apparently the thinking was that 'Oxford' plays better in the US/UK market.
The UK edition at least puts a Carroll photograph on the cover; the US edition is all Oxford .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Two decades of the Literary Saloon
The complete review was started in 1999, and this Literary Saloon opened in 2002 -- on this date, as a matter of fact, making it twenty years old today.
The bigger site-anniversary will follow in a couple of weeks -- probably around the beginning of October, when the complete review reaches 5000 titles under review, but two decades of this is something too, isn't it ?
Good to see that even after all this time there are still some readers interested in what gets posted here.
It still seems to serve a purpose, so you can expect things to continue much the same at least a while longer.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
