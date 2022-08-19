Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Rose



by

Charles L. Harness



Includes: 'The Rose' (first published 1953) 'The Chessplayers' (1953) 'The New Reality' (1950)

With an Introduction by Michael Moorcock

The Rose collects three stories by Charles L. Harness, including the novella-length title piece.

'The Rose' pits the two cultures against each other -- both on a very personal level as well as a much bigger one, and both with the highest stakes:

So the battle lines converge in Renaissance II. Art versus Science. Who dies ? Who lives ?

Has it never struck you as odd in how many instances very obvious facts were 'overlooked' until a theory was propounded that required their existence ?

Adam Prentiss Rogers -- the owner of a brain whose like is seen not once in a century. He exposed the gods -- then vanished.

For the first time we are faced with the probability that the promulgation of a theory is going to force an ungaspable [sic ?] reality upon our minds. It will not be optional.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 August 2022

About the Author :

American author Charles L. Harness lived 1915 to 2005.

