What China Is Reading and Why It Matters

Our Assessment:



B : good overview and introduction to contemporary Chinese fiction, but doesn't dig deep enough into what China actually reads

From the Reviews :

"(S)he prizes breadth over depth, and fails to make a strong case about what Chinese literary tastes could mean for the West. Readers with an interest in the country's art will appreciate the expansive reading list, but otherwise may be left wanting." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

In The Subplot, Megan Walsh offers an overview of contemporary Chinese fiction and publishing (specifically, the situation in the People's Republic of China, rather than Chinese-language writing more generally). The focus is very much on the current situation ("the last ten to twenty years"), though she does look back and trace some of the changes that have taken place from longer back -- notably regarding the shifts in government censorship and control, from Maoist times to now. Her task is somewhat complicated in that she is writing for a foreign audience but most Chinese writing is not available in translation; in writing about traditionally published (i.e. in printed/book form) Chinese fiction most of her examples are of books and authors whose work is available in English (indeed, many of them are under review at the complete review ), and while this may be helpful in that readers may have some familiarity with these, or can easily find titles of interest, it's unclear how well this reflects what is actually being published and read in China (not least also because she includes quite a few that are not freely available in mainland China itself, i.e. books and authors that are probably not what China is actually reading).

Indeed, especially with regards to traditionally published writing, Walsh does not seem to quite live up to, as (part of) her subtitle has it, What China Is Reading. For one, there is the interesting but under-explored phenomenon that fiction in translation -- which seems to enjoy considerable popularity -- is treated and seen differently:

Foreign novels generally aren't seen to represent or reflect Chinese culture, and therefore are not deemed a threat to it. What is published by Chinese writers in Chinese is of paramount concern.

It is estimated that fiction only makes up about 7 percent of the printed books sold in China, while a third of the market goes to self-help books.

Following the Tiananmen protests in 1989, in which students called for economic reform, democracy, and the rule of law, a lot of Chinese crime fiction or "legal system literature" turned into a new type of "public security literature". It became a genre that was less about criminality than about law enforcement.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 January 2022

Columbia Global Reports publicity page

About the Author :

Writer and journalist Megan Walsh lives in the UK.

