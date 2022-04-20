Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Oxford Brotherhood



by

Guillermo Martínez



Spanish title: Los crímenes de Alicia

Translated by Alberto Manguel

B : workmanlike, with some decent nods to the past

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Frankfurter Rundschau . 18/6/2020 Sylvia Staude The NY Times Book Rev. . 8/4/2022 Sarah Weinman The Times . 2/2/2022 Mark Sanderson The Washington Post . 20/4/2022 Michael Dirda

From the Reviews :

"Martínez transportiert also eine ernste Thematik in einem tadellos gebauten Whodunnit. Das beißt sich keineswegs, im Gegenteil hat die Leserin das Gefühl, nicht nur exzellent unterhalten zu werden, sondern dabei auch was zu lernen. Unter anderem über eine Zeit, in der Zwölfjährige mit weit älteren Männern verlobt wurden, denen man dann allenfalls riet, mit der Ehe und ihrem Vollzug noch ein, zwei Jahre zu warten." - Sylvia Staude, Frankfurter Rundschau





"G (whose full name is apparently “far too long” to write out) is a somewhat passive protagonist, hovering on the cusp of indecision as the death toll mounts. Martínez, however, assuredly steers the plot to a conclusion that is equally preposterous as it is inevitable. That’s the mark of a writer who’s spent decades steeped in mystery plot twists." - Sarah Weinman, The New York Times Book Review





"All in all, The Oxford Brotherhood -- translated by the multilingual Alberto Manguel -- is somewhat meandering but quite satisfying, except for an unconvincing explanation for one particularly shocking death." - Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

The Oxford Brotherhood is narrated by the Argentinian student of mathematical logic, G. -- familiar from his account of The Oxford Murders. Those events took place in 1993, while The Oxford Brotherhood begins a year later, in June 1994. His friendship with Arthur Seldom -- the brilliant logician who played a significant role in the previous mystery -- also continues -- and it is Seldom who invites the narrator to learn about the doings of the Lewis Carroll Brotherhood, of which he is a member.

The Brotherhood is planning on publishing an annotated edition of Lewis Carroll's surviving diaries. Notably, however:

In the 1863 notebook a few pages are missing, and in particular there are traces of one that has been clearly torn out and that corresponds to a very delicate moment in Carroll's relationship with Alice's parents.

I'm convinced that rather than a single article, I could write a whole book from the new perspective that the sentence opens up. I remembered a number of sections and phrases in the diaries that should now be read differently.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 August 2022

About the Author :

Argentinian author Guillermo Martínez was born in 1962. He teaches mathematics at the University of Buenos Aires.

