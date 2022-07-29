the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 August 2022

1 August: Crime fiction favorites | David Ireland (1927-2022) | The Gate of Angels review


1 August 2022 - Monday

Crime fiction favorites | David Ireland (1927-2022)
The Gate of Angels review

       Crime fiction favorites

       The Observer has The joy of crime fiction: authors from Lee Child to Paula Hawkins pick their favourite books, asking each: What makes a great thriller/crime novel ? What's your favourite thriller of all time ? and: What's the best one you've read recently ?

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       David Ireland (1927-2022)

       Australian author David Ireland -- a three-time Miles Franklin Award-winner in the 1970s -- has passed away; see, for example, Jason Steger's obituary in The Age.
       Text Publishing has four of his titles in print, but you don't see much by him outside Australia.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Gate of Angels review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Penelope Fitzgerald's 1990 novel, The Gate of Angels -- shortlisted for the Booker Prize, back in the day.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


