the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 August 2022
1 August:
Crime fiction favorites | David Ireland (1927-2022) | The Gate of Angels review
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 August 2022
- Monday
Crime fiction favorites | David Ireland (1927-2022)
The Gate of Angels review
Crime fiction favorites
The Observer has The joy of crime fiction: authors from Lee Child to Paula Hawkins pick their favourite books, asking each: What makes a great thriller/crime novel ? What's your favourite thriller of all time ? and: What's the best one you've read recently ?
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
David Ireland (1927-2022)
Australian author David Ireland -- a three-time Miles Franklin Award-winner in the 1970s -- has passed away; see, for example, Jason Steger's obituary in The Age.
Text Publishing has four of his titles in print, but you don't see much by him outside Australia.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Gate of Angels review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Penelope Fitzgerald's 1990 novel, The Gate of Angels -- shortlisted for the Booker Prize, back in the day.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 July 2022)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links