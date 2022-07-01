the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 July 2022
21 July:
Akutagawa and Naoki prizes | Miles Franklin Literary Award | Casablanca Story review
21 July 2022
- Thursday
Akutagawa and Naoki prizes | Miles Franklin Literary Award
Casablanca Story review
Akutagawa and Naoki prizes
They've awarded the latest round of Akutagawa and Naoki prizes, the two leading Japanese literary prizes; see, for example, the Kyodo News report, Female writers win top Japan book awards, dominate shortlists.
The Akutagawa Prize went to おいしいごはんが食べられますように, by Takase Junko.
The Naoki Prize went to 夜に星を放つ, by Kubo Misumi.
A short work by Kubo is actually under review at the complete review: Mikumari, published a few years ago in the Strangers Press Keshiki-series.
An English translation of Kubo's novel So We Look to the Sky came out last year; see also the Arcade Publishing publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Miles Franklin Literary Award
They've announced the winner of this year's Miles Franklin Literary Award, the leading Australian novel prize, and it is Bodies of Light, by Jennifer Down; see also the Text publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Casablanca Story review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of In Koli Jean Bofane's Casablanca Story, recently out from Indiana University Press in their Global African Voices-series.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
