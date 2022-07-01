the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 July 2022

21 July: Akutagawa and Naoki prizes | Miles Franklin Literary Award | Casablanca Story review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 July 2022 - Thursday

Akutagawa and Naoki prizes | Miles Franklin Literary Award
Casablanca Story review

       Akutagawa and Naoki prizes

       They've awarded the latest round of Akutagawa and Naoki prizes, the two leading Japanese literary prizes; see, for example, the Kyodo News report, Female writers win top Japan book awards, dominate shortlists.

       The Akutagawa Prize went to おいしいごはんが食べられますように, by Takase Junko.

       The Naoki Prize went to 夜に星を放つ, by Kubo Misumi.
       A short work by Kubo is actually under review at the complete review: Mikumari, published a few years ago in the Strangers Press Keshiki-series.
       An English translation of Kubo's novel So We Look to the Sky came out last year; see also the Arcade Publishing publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Miles Franklin Literary Award

       They've announced the winner of this year's Miles Franklin Literary Award, the leading Australian novel prize, and it is Bodies of Light, by Jennifer Down; see also the Text publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Casablanca Story review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of In Koli Jean Bofane's Casablanca Story, recently out from Indiana University Press in their Global African Voices-series.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 July 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links