the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

11 July 2022

11 July: German publishing numbers - 2021 | Charlotte Mandell Q & A


11 July 2022 - Monday

German publishing numbers - 2021 | Charlotte Mandell Q & A

       German publishing numbers - 2021

       The German Börsenverein has released the German publishing numbers for 2021.
       Turnover was up 3.5 per cent over 2020 but other key numbers continue to decline: the number of people who bought any books was down 5.1 per cent, while the number of new titles released has continued its decline, down 7.5 per cent, to 63,992. Also down: the number of translations -- down 5 per cent, to 8,703.
       You can download all the numbers here.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Charlotte Mandell Q & A

       At Famous Writing Routines they have a Q & A with the translator, Interview with Charlotte Mandell.
       Among her responses:
If you could give just one piece of advice to someone trying to get into the translation field, what would it be ?

Read as much as you can, in any language you know (and in some you don't).
       Which sounds like good advice for everyone, not just those interested in getting into the translation field .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


