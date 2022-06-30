the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 July 2022

1 July: Future Library profile | Großer Preis des Deutschen Literaturfonds | Grand Prix SGDL


1 July 2022 - Friday

Future Library profile
Großer Preis des Deutschen Literaturfonds | Grand Prix SGDL

       Future Library profile

       At the BBC Richard Fisher visits The Norwegian library with unreadable books -- the Future Library; see also my previous mention -- with the manuscripts -- one new one added each year -- that will only be made public in 2114.
       The Silent Room looks impressive.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Großer Preis des Deutschen Literaturfonds

       They've announced the winner of this year's Großer Preis des Deutschen Literaturfonds -- which, at €50,000 is one of the most generous German author-prizes (paying out as much as the most illustrious of them all, the Georg-Büchner-Preis) -- and it is Georg Klein.
       Klein has previously won the Ingeborg-Bachmann-Preis (2000) and the Prize of the Leipzig Book Fair (for Roman unserer Kindheit, in 2010), making him one of the most prominent contemporary German authors none of whose books have been translated into English. (Back in 2012 The Guardian did print his piece on The future of the novel .....)
       He gets to pick up the prize on 28 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Grand Prix SGDL

       The Société des Gens de Lettres has announced the winner of this year's Grand Prix SGDL/Ministère de la culture pour l’œuvre de traduction, a leading French translator-prize, and it is Robert Amutio -- best-known as the French translator of the works of Roberto Bolaño.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


