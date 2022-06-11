the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 June 2022
11 June:
Costa Book Awards
From 1971 to 2005 they were the Whitbread Book Awards, in recent years they've been the Costa Book Awards -- and now, they are no more: as sponsor Costa Coffee has announced, Costa Book Awards ends after 50 amazing years.
This seems to have come pretty much out of the blue.
Usually sponsors let it be known that they don't want to pay up any longer, and prizes go in search of new money, but apparently they decided pretty much just to pull the plug here.
A lot of fine books won the award over the years -- and the book-of-the-year prize, pitting the category winners, which has been around since the mid-1980s, at least set it apart from the other big UK prizes.
Chetan Bhagat Q & A
In the Star of Mysore Sujata Rajpal has a Q & A with One night @ the call center-author Chetan Bhagat, ‘India Loves Caste System, Even Literature Has One’.
Gentlemen Callers review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Corinne Hoex's Gentlemen Callersr, recently out from Dalkey Archive Press.
