Death on Gokumon Island



by

Yokomizo Seishi



Japanese title: 獄門島

Translated by Louise Heal Kawai

獄門島 has been filmed several times, including as The Devil's Island (1977), directed by Kon Ichikawa

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 12/6/2022 Sarah Weinman

From the Reviews :

"(S)uperbly translated by Louise Heal Kawai (.....) As deaths mount, the quirky, endearing detective strings together the clues to solve this fiendish puzzle." - Sarah Weinman, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

Death on Gokumon Island is set in the fall of 1946, shortly after the end of the Second World War, and begins with Kosuke Kindaichi on a ferry bound for Gokumon Island. As Yokomizo notes: "Kosuke Kindaichi. Reader, if you happen to have picked up the mystery The Honjin Murders, you will already be familiar with him". The 1937 case, successfully solved by Kosuke, is mentioned several times in the novel and, as Kosuke's claim to fame, turns out to be familiar to quite a few of the people he will encounter on the island. Still, when he shows up it's not as: "Japan's number-one private detective", but rather on a mission for a comrade.

Since the time of the case that made him famous, Kosuke had not been working as a detective. Like so many, he had been drafted into the war effort, and had just recently been repatriated. While posted in New Guinea, he had become friends with Chimata Kito, who died tragically not during the war but on the ship home, and Kosuke has come to Gokumon Island to inform his family of his death.

With its name literally meaning 'Hell's Gate Island', Gokumon Island is a somewhat forbidding place. Its 1000 inhabitants are the descendants of pirates and prisoners, with the edges now just only a bit less rough. Certainly, the situation has been better in recent decades, as the Kito family had established a very successful fishing business that had improved the lot of the entire island population.

The Kito family was now divided into two, the head family and the considerably lesser branch family. The patriarch of the head family, Kaemon, had passed away the previous year. His son -- Yosamatsu, Chimata's father -- had lost his mind and is held imprisoned in rooms in the house. Of the next generation, the potential heirs Chimata and his cousin, Hitoshi, had both gone to war; the news that Chimata is dead is devastating, but Hitoshi's fate remains unknown. For the time being, Hitoshi's younger sister, Sanae, -- still only in her early twenties -- runs the household. Yosamatsu also had three daughters, Chimata's stepsisters. They are now in their late teens -- and an odd little trio; as one person observes: "They're the most peculiar girls".

Chimata's dying words to Kosuke were:

The island...go to Gokumon island...my sisters will be murdered...my cousin...my cousin...

On that suffocating troop-transport ship, in the final throes of death, there was one specific request his comrade, Chimata, had repeated over and over: "Go to Gokumon Island. My three sisters will be murdered. Go to Gokumon Island in my place. Save my sisters."

That's right. That's right, Inspector, I know what you're going to say: 'But that's crazy.' But everyone here on Gokumon Island is crazy. They're all out of their minds -- it's beyond reason!... Out of their minds. Beyond --

It's too much, too much. This is craziness. Everyone's crazy. It's true. It's true. Everyone's completely nuts.

One victim a night, for three nights in a row. With precision...in cold blood...without even a hint of madness, this killer carefully executed his plan.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 June 2022

About the Author :

Japanese author Yokomizo Seishi (横溝正史) lived 1902 to 1981.

