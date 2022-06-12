Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

2312



by

Kim Stanley Robinson



Title: 2312 Author: Kim Stanley Robinson Genre: Novel Written: 2012 Length: 640 pages Availability: 2312 - US 2312 - UK 2312 - Canada 2312 - France 2312 - Deutschland 2312 - España from : Bookshop.org (US)

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely packed and well-presented future-vision

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 22/6/2012 James Lovegrove The Guardian . 14/6/2012 M John Harrison The LA Times A+ 8/7/2012 Jeff VanderMeer Sunday Times . 1/7/2012 Alison Flood

From the Reviews :

"The slim plot is a mere thread holding together a tour of a future so deeply imagined it seems real, with Robinson a wise, informative and optimistic guide. That 2312 is a love story too is simply the cherry on top." - James Lovegrove, Financial Times





is a love story too is simply the cherry on top." - "The tale of terrorism and interplanetary romance is so uncomfortable with itself that it's written in more awkward language than the rest of the book. Its ending is so contrived that you wonder if Robinson isn't undermining his vision in preparation for some as-yet-unwritten sequel. This is a shame, because the structure of 2312 is much more interesting than its plot" - M John Harrison, The Guardian





is much more interesting than its plot" - "(A) truly affecting personal love story. (...) Adding depth are chapters titled “Lists” and “Extracts,” which Robinson scatters throughout 2312 in a virtuoso display of kinetic exposition. (...) Perhaps Robinson’s finest novel, 2312 is a treasured gift to fans of passionate storytelling; readers will be with Swan and Wahram in the tunnel long after reaching the last page." - Jeff VanderMeer, The Los Angeles Times





in a virtuoso display of kinetic exposition. (...) Perhaps Robinson’s finest novel, is a treasured gift to fans of passionate storytelling; readers will be with Swan and Wahram in the tunnel long after reaching the last page." - "Fans of the Mars books will delight in this novel; new readers will be astonished by the depth, breadth and power of Robinson's invention." - Alison Flood, Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

Set three centuries in the future, 2312 imagines a solar system within much of which travel has become routine and fairly straightforward. Humans -- in a somewhat evolved (and often enhanced) form (and greater range of sizes) -- have made a mess of Earth, with sea levels having risen considerably and much animal life no longer surviving there, but it's still a significant (and, with a population of eleven billion, sizable) hub of activity -- not least because, also: "Earth's continuing clutch on space-dwelling humans is physiological". Mars is a fully terraformed world -- "shirtsleeve worlds, as some called them, with free atmospheres humans could breathe" --, with Venus and the moon Titan being worked on and strong candidates to eventually also be viable terraformed worlds. Other planetary and lunar presences include that on Mercury, where an entire mobile enclosed city, Terminator, -- "quite a bit bigger than Venice" -- moves around the planet on tracks at the speed of the planet's rotation. And there are almost 20,000 terraria in the solar system, asteroids which have been adapted -- generally by being hollowed-out -- to sustain whole environments; the majority of these: "function as zoo worlds", preserving life-forms that have or threaten to become extinct on Earth, as:

92 percent of mammal species are now endangered or gone entirely from Earth and live mainly in their off-planet terraria.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 June 2022

About the Author :

American author Kim Stanley Robinson has written several highly acclaimed works of science fiction.

