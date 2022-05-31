the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 June 2022

1 June: Walter Abish (1931-2022) | Boris Pahor (1913-2022) | F.C.Delius (1943-2022) | Geetanjali Shree Q & A | Thread Ripper review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 June 2022 - Wednesday

Walter Abish (1931-2022) | Boris Pahor (1913-2022) | F.C.Delius (1943-2022)
Geetanjali Shree Q & A | Thread Ripper review

       Walter Abish (1931-2022)

       Walter Abish, best-known for his novel How German Is It, has passed away; see, for example, Alan Cowell's obituary in The New York Times.
       Three of his books are under review at the complete review
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Boris Pahor (1913-2022)

       Slovenian author Boris Pahor has died at the age of 108 (!); see, for example, the reports at Deutsche Welle and France 24.
       He is best known for his novel Necropolis; see the publicity pages from Dalkey Archive Press and Canongate, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       F.C.Delius (1943-2022)

       German author F.C.Delius -- the 2011 winner of the Georg-Büchner-Preis, the leading German author prize -- has passed away; see, for example, the obituary in the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
       Several of his works have been translated into English; the only one under review at the complete review is Portrait of the Mother as a Young Woman.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Geetanjali Shree Q & A

       At Deutsche Welle Manasi Gopalakrishnan has a Q & A with Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree on Hindi literature (and her prize-winning novel, Tomb of Sand).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Thread Ripper review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Amalie Smith's Thread Ripper, just out -- today ! -- from Lolli Editions.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 May 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links