the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 June 2022
1 June:
Walter Abish (1931-2022) | Boris Pahor (1913-2022) | F.C.Delius (1943-2022) | Geetanjali Shree Q & A | Thread Ripper review
1 June 2022
- Wednesday
Walter Abish (1931-2022) | Boris Pahor (1913-2022) | F.C.Delius (1943-2022)
Geetanjali Shree Q & A | Thread Ripper review
Walter Abish (1931-2022)
Walter Abish, best-known for his novel How German Is It, has passed away; see, for example, Alan Cowell's obituary in The New York Times.
Three of his books are under review at the complete review
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Boris Pahor (1913-2022)
Slovenian author Boris Pahor has died at the age of 108 (!); see, for example, the reports at Deutsche Welle and France 24.
He is best known for his novel Necropolis; see the publicity pages from Dalkey Archive Press and Canongate, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
F.C.Delius (1943-2022)
German author F.C.Delius -- the 2011 winner of the Georg-Büchner-Preis, the leading German author prize -- has passed away; see, for example, the obituary in the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
Several of his works have been translated into English; the only one under review at the complete review is Portrait of the Mother as a Young Woman.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Geetanjali Shree Q & A
At Deutsche Welle Manasi Gopalakrishnan has a Q & A with Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree on Hindi literature (and her prize-winning novel, Tomb of Sand).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Thread Ripper review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Amalie Smith's Thread Ripper, just out -- today ! -- from Lolli Editions.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
