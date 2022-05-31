

the complete review - fiction

Thread Ripper



by

Amalie Smith



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Thread Ripper Author: Amalie Smith Genre: Novel Written: 2020 (Eng. 2022) Length: 216 pages Original in: Danish Availability: Thread Ripper - US Thread Ripper - UK directly from : Lolli Editions

Danish title: Thread Ripper

Translated by Jennifer Russell

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealing experimental fiction

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Information . 14/8/2020 Lone Nikolajsen

From the Reviews :

"Thread Ripper rummer også et nedslag i en personlig kærligheds- og fortvivlelseshistorie, ligesom den fremmaner storartede og ikoniske kvindeskikkelser fra mytologien og videnskabshistorien. (...) Amalie Smiths bedrift i Thread Ripper er at optrævle og knytte en masse forbindelser på kryds og tværs af teknologihistorie og mytologi. Det lyder komplekst og er det vel også i den forstand, at abstraktionsniveauet er højt, perspektiverne svimlende og spændvidden i de vidensformer (vævekunst, mytologi, matematik, computerteknologi, kunstig intelligens), det handler om, er imponerende. Ikke desto mindre er Thread Ripper ukompliceret at læse. Det er en ubesværet fornøjelse at følge den tankevirksomhed, der udspiller sig på siderne." - Lone Nikolajsen, Information

The complete review 's Review :

Thread Ripper is presented as a 'hybridroman' -- a hybrid novel --, with two narrative threads, one printed on each left page, one on each right page. (The pagination is also doubled up -- each page number used twice (so, for example, the last page is '108', and so is the penultimate one, facing it.))

The narrator -- who points out that, born in the 1980s, she is: "the same age as the internet" -- is trained as a tapestry-weaver, and much of Thread Ripper is her account of working on a large-scale commission, of a tapestry that is to hang in the entrance hall of the Danish Agency for Digitisation. She is designing it on a computer, one she has built and is programming herself; the processor she selected for it an AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™, from which the novel takes its title: as she explains: "I tore its label in half and named the computer Thread Ripper".

As she notes, historically weaving has often involved -- often controversially -- labor-saving (or obsolete-making) automation, and the actual weaving of this project is essentially fully automated. But even its design involves a great deal of automation:

I intend to take pictures of plants and feed them into a machine-learning algorithm, which will then generate images of new digital vegetation based on the images I feed it.



Working together with the machine-learning algorithm, I will weave and unravel artificial plant images on screen. A Flora digitalica, I told the committee.

Penelope by day: assembling an image. Penelope by night: dismantling an image into its physical components.









I am Penelope, but not the faithful wife. I weave and unravel tapestry while I long and waver.

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 May 2022

:

See Index of Scandinavian literature

About the Author :

Danish author and artist Amalie Smith was born in 1985.

