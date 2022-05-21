the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 May 2022
21 May:
Translation in ... India | Dorothy Project profile | Tomb of Sand review
21 May 2022
- Saturday
Translation in ... India | Dorothy Project profile | Tomb of Sand review
Translation in ... India
In The Hindu they present Dropping their invisibility: 12 Indian translators discuss their forthcoming works.
Some interesting projects and comments -- and let's hope we can see some of these in the US/UK, too .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Dorothy Project profile
At Publishers Weekly John Maher profiles Dorothy, a (Successful, Experimental) Publishing Project -- the feminist independent press run by Danielle Dutton and Martin Riker, Dorothy, a Publishing Project.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Tomb of Sand review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand.
This came out from Tilted Axis Press last year -- and, recently, from Penguin India -- and is on the shortlist for the to-be-announced-next-week International Booker Prize, the first translation from the Hindi to make the shortlist.
Its long- and short-listing got a decent amount of attention, and with the Indian edition there have been more newspaper reviews, but I am a bit surprised to see that it hasn't been covered or reviewed more widely in the British (much less American) press.
A decade ago Tim Parks wondered [$] in The New York Review of Books why works available in English translation, including Geetanjali Shree's Mai, don't: "have the same international success as works by Anglo-Indian authors like Rushdie, Vikram Seth, and Arundhati Roy", and it continues to be an issue.
Much of it still has to do with availability: a great deal of literature in Indian languages has been translated -- locally -- into English, but little has seeped beyond India's (and Pakistan's and Bangladesh's) borders.
(I haven't seen Mai, but have reviewed another Shree title, The Empty Space, published by one of the few India-based publishers with some international distribution, Seagull Books.)
The problem seems to be two-fold: publishers aren't picking up US/UK rights for these often already-translated titles -- and the media isn't covering the few that do (like Tomb of Sand) very well ......
In a recent interview, the translator of Tomb of Sand, Daisy Rockwell addresses some of this:
(T)he fact is that international publishers have just had no interest at all in Indian translations.
So everyone I know has tried. We've all tried different ways with agents, directly networking, but hardly anything has been published outside of India.
So there's this huge amount going on inside of India, and in Pakistan and Bangladesh to a lesser degree.
And it's not getting out at all and nobody wants it.
As she notes, with some frustration, it would be so easy:
(T)here's just so much available.
They don't even have to do anything.
They can just call Penguin Random House or HarperCollins and say, ‘send me your list and I'll pick what I want.’
It's already been translated and edited.
I really don't know what the answer is here.
Certainly, an International Booker Prize win might help raise the profile of Indian-language fiction -- but I don't know that it's enough.
Brief previous enthusiasms about translations from South and South-East Asia seem to have flamed out stunningly speedily, and given the mainstream press' reluctance to engage with this work so far .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
