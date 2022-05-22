

the complete review - fiction

Prayer-Cushions of the Flesh



by

Robert Irwin



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : good, playfully exotic-erotic fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Libération . 16/12/1999 A.Iommi-Amunategui Sunday Times . 26/10/1997 Trevor Lewis

From the Reviews :

"Irwin l'orientaliste nous tient commodément en haleine avec ce récit, une haleine qu'il a préalablement chargée de fumées bizarres et d'épices. Le cul et la philo y fricotent comme dans un boudoir. La langue est riche elle aussi, on l'imagine épaissie d'avoir trop mariné dans sa geôle miniature. Alors les mots viennent de plus loin, plus longtemps, et laissent une traînée salement brillante. Ça schnouffe le renfermé génial. A lire les Coussins de prière de la chair , on se sent tel le voyeur qui assiste à un chef-d'oeuvre d'excitation. On se sent bien." - Antonin Iommi-Amunategui, Libération





, on se sent tel le voyeur qui assiste à un chef-d'oeuvre d'excitation. On se sent bien." - "(A) wryly subversive and darkly erotic fable. (...) Irwin's mind-boggling ingenuity and tongue-in-cheek irreverence turn a slight, faintly risible novel into a truly exotic oddity." - Trevor Lewis, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Prayer-Cushions of the Flesh is an amusing send-up of the traditional 'Oriental'-exotic tale, set largely in a grand Imperial Harem.

Orkhan is a prince, but for fifteen years -- since he was just five -- he has been locked, together with the empire's other princes -- seven others, when the novel opens --, in what is known as the Cage. Cut off from the rest of world, attended to only by some eunuchs, release from the Cage can have only one of two outcomes: sovereignty or death. The prince who is allowed out is destined either to become the next Sultan of this vast empire or perhaps be appointed a governor of one of its territories -- or he is to quickly be killed.

When the novel opens, Orkhan is the second-oldest prince in residence. He has spent most of his conscious lifetime in this isolated waiting room -- dreaming, much of the time, of the nearby Harem, from which the voices of the women there sometimes carried to the Cage. He can only imagine that place -- "For an inhabitant of the Cage, thinking about women was a branch of speculative philosophy, since no woman had ever set foot in the accursed place" -- and await his fate.

Just a week earlier one of the princes, Barak, had been released. It's unclear what might have happened to him: perhaps Sultan Selim had died, and Barak had been appointed his successor; perhaps Selim had become convinced Barak might be a threat and ordered him executed. Orkhan has no way of knowing .....

Now, just a week after the door had opened for Barak, the door opens for Orkhan.

He learns that Sultan Selim has, indeed, passed away -- though not what happened to Barak. He is, apparently, the most powerful man in the empire now -- and, he thinks, free. But as the Vizier who leads him out observes:

Who has said that you were free ? You are not free. The Sultan is the least free of all mortals, being burdened with the cares of justice and government. The good sultan will always be a slave to his subject.

You are master of the Empire from the Euphrates to the Danube and there is certainly much to do, but first you must be master of your Harem, for a man who cannot master his Harem cannot master himself, much less an empire.

as if the Harem had been conjured up out of the fantasies of the Princes in the Cage. It was as if the Harem was built of nothing more substantial than sexual dreams of the men who were its prisoners.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 May 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

Dedalus publicity page

Robert Irwin at The Encyclopedia of Science Fiction

Robert Irwin at SOAS

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

See Index of Erotic, Pornographic, and Sex-related books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

English author Robert Irwin was born in 1946.

- Return to top of the page -