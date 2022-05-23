|
The Goatibex Constellation
Our Assessment:
B : fun little novel of scenes from Soviet life
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The Goatibex Constellation is narrated by a young Soviet journalist.
Originally from Abkhazia, his first job was at a youth newspaper in Central Asia, but after being fired from it he heads back: "home to my native land, to the enchanted South", eventually landing a position at the Abkhazian newspaper Red Subtropics.
He is assigned to the paper's agricultural section, headed by one Platon Samsonovich (yes: "such names are as plentiful as fish in the sea" in the region), who has become the biggest promoter of a local breeding campaign, involving the goatibex.
The real essence of the new creature is expressed precisely in the name "goatibex," since it is this name which accurately reflects the primacy of man over untamed nature.At one point it is the narrator who is sent off to do a story on the goatibex, going on location, leading to an amusing series of encounters and events, not least with the locals not realizing that the visiting journalist speaks Abkhazian (and him then thinking he's ahead of the game, knowing what they're saying about him, and yet still getting himself in some difficulties).
The novel also gives some nice insight into the functioning of Soviet society, not least when the journalist is trying to do his job:
I wanted to jot down this bit about the cow dung, but once again the chairman grabbed my arm and forced me to put away my notebook.Platon Samsonovich and the newspaper go all-in on: "full-scale goatibexation" -- until, of course, the tide shifts. But, of course: "if they've called off the goatibex, there's bound to be something new" -- sooner or later, anyway.
The Goatibex Constellation meanders along agreeably enough, with a variety of digressions which have nothing to do with the goatibex, not least some memories from the journalist's own past as well as his encounters with a girl he takes a fancy to. He meets the girl while she is on vacation, and so he also explains that: "if I purposely omit any further reference to the girl whom I met on the pier" it is, among other reasons, because she has meanwhile returned home -- though he adds, suggesting a continuation of that story at other time: "she belongs to another chapter in my life". It's an extreme example, but not untypical for the book with its open-ended storylines.
Iskander is a story-teller, and The Goatibex Constellation is more an episodes-from-a-life collection than a truly focused novel. The goatibex campaign is a central thread of sorts, but Iskander doesn't harp solely on and around it, roaming quite far elsewhere as well. There's certainly some appeal to this, as he captures Soviet and Abkhazian life in those times colorfully and well, presenting everything in an agreeable, easygoing style, with Iskander consistently showing a confident command of all of his material -- a born storyteller at work. The drama is limited, the humor mostly gentle, but it makes for a decent read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 23 May 2022
Soviet author Fazil Iskander (Фазиль Искандер) lived 1929 to 2016/
