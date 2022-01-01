the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 January 2022
1 January :
Bestselling in 2021 in ... France | 'African Writing in Chinese Translation' | 2022
1 January 2022
- Saturday
Bestselling in 2021 in ... France | 'African Writing in Chinese Translation' | 2022
Bestselling in 2021 in ... France
ActuaLitté has a variety of lists of the bestselling titles in France in 2021, including Les 10 romans les plus vendus de 2021 (the top ten novels) and Quelles furent les meilleures ventes de livres de poche en 2021 ? (the top ten paperbacks, fiction and non).
In the (new ?) novel category Guillaume Musso's L'inconnue de la Seine topped the list with 399,204 copies sold, while his La vie est un roman apparently sold 433,531 copies in paperback.
The Goncourt-winner by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, La plus secrète mémoire des hommes, was second in the fiction category, selling 377,172 copies; Amélie Nothomb's Premier sang was fourth, with 233,973 copies sold.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
'African Writing in Chinese Translation'
At his weblog Bruce Humes has an overview of African Writing in Chinese Translation: 2021 Round-up + A Peek at 2022.
Always interesting to see what gets translated -- not that much in this case (16 works published in 2020-2021), but a pretty decent selection.
Good, especially, to see some more Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o making it to China recently (now making him: "one of Africa's most published authors in Chinese") -- including Wizard of the Crow (though I fear it was likely translated from the English translation ...).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
2022
A new year !
Though, yes, as usual at the complete review, that pretty much amounts to only more of the same.
Still, at least one milestone will be reached: sometime in the fall, the site should hit 5000 reviews.
Not yet sure how I want to celebrate that .....
With only 174 reviews, 2021 was a somewhat slower year than usual.
Not sure whether I can pick up the pace again, but we'll see how things go.
Certainly the selection and variety should be more or less the usual.
First, I will get to a full look at 2021-in-review(s) -- but it'll be a few days before I get all the statistics sorted and organized.
After being flat for most of the year, there was a surprising uptick in traffic in December -- over 15% over December 2020 -- and I hope that trend carries through into the new year.
But regardless of how many or few of you readers there are out there, I'm glad you still visit, and I hope you continue to get something out of it.
Wishing all of you a good year -- and a lot of good reading !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
