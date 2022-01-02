Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



My Annihilation



by

Nakamura Fuminori



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: My Annihilation Author: Nakamura Fuminori Genre: Novel Written: 2016 (Eng. 2022) Length: 256 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: My Annihilation - US My Annihilation - UK My Annihilation - Canada

Japanese title: 私の消滅

Translated by Sam Bett

Our Assessment:



B+ : elaborate hall of mirrors novel, quite well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 26/10/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"Nakamura expertly mixes a look into the criminal mind with a story of doomed love. This fever-dream of a novel will long linger in the reader's memory." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The opening page of My Annihilation has just a single line -- the warning: "Turn this page, and you may give up your entire life." Readers who do turn the page will quickly see that this is, however, (perhaps ? not so much ? not only ?) addressed at them, as the opening scene has a narrator reveal that he has found a manuscript, "left open to page one, as if it had been waiting here for ages to be read", which comes with exactly that warning.

The narrator pays it little heed:

"Turn this page, and you may give up your entire life." Or so the first page said. But I had no intention of giving my old life up. He might have left behind unfinished business, but it was no business of mine. All I wanted was his identity.

... It doesn't even feel like this is me. It's all so blurry, like something shrouded in a distant fog. But evidently somebody is going to take my place. Someone willing to take over for me, accepting all the horrors ... I'm going to be saved.

I glanced at the white suitcase in the corner. The pages before my eyes that recounted his life story -- a lifetime wrapped into a package

What is a "self" ? Under a particular set of circumstances, it becomes impossible to tell.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 January 2022

:

Soho Press publicity page

文藝春秋 publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

About the Author :

Japanese author Nakamura Fuminori (中村 文則) was born in 1977.

