Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Membranes



by

Chi Ta-wei



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Chinese title: 膜

Translated and with an afterword by Ari Larissa Heinrich

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A : a very good, multi-layered story, exceptionally well-told

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times . 25/5/2021 Noah Berlatsky SCMP . 14/6/2021 Kevin Quinn

From the Reviews :

"(T)here's something very timely about its play with gender fluidity and the social construction of identity. There's also something timeless about Chi's future, because of how it bends and defies time itself. (...) The Membranes doesn't have a plot so much as a complicated schematic. (...) Self-narration is a meta-theme the novel keeps stretching, until suspension of disbelief feels like a membrane about to give way. (...) The Membranes is a playful book and a sad one too. It seems to have predicted our cultural moment, a time when identity is being constantly evaluated and reconstituted, far better than it did our technology." - Noah Berlatsky, The Los Angeles Times





doesn't have a plot so much as a complicated schematic. (...) Self-narration is a meta-theme the novel keeps stretching, until suspension of disbelief feels like a membrane about to give way. (...) is a playful book and a sad one too. It seems to have predicted our cultural moment, a time when identity is being constantly evaluated and reconstituted, far better than it did our technology." - "It is almost unfathomable that, in 1995, Chi could have imagined a world so full of the terrors that technological rises inevitably bring, but he does and mostly to devastating effect. Chi's project is large, as is his vision, and the novel often bends under the force of such weighty contemplation. (...) But its allegories and symbols are sometimes heavy-handed, encumbering its artistry despite its wonderful provocations." - Kevin Quinn, South China Morning Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Three-quarters of the way into The Membranes a chapter begins:

All right. At last this complicated backstory has reached a turning point. Here's where things get interesting.

Humanity's bad habits were too deeply entrenched; the time had passed to fix the hole in the ozone layer.

As a result, young, old, male, female ... everyone in the twenty-first-century Asia Pacific was preoccupied with skin care. What's more, dermal care had evolved so quickly that it now played a major role in driving both consumer need and consumer desire. The twentieth century's obsession with fashion had all been funneled into the world of the dermal care industry.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 June 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Chi Ta-wei at the Ministry of Culture

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Taiwanese author Chi Ta-wei (Ji Dawei; 紀大偉) was born in 1972.

- Return to top of the page -