Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Re: Colonised Planet 5,

Shikasta



by

Doris Lessing



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Re: Colonised Planet 5, Shikasta

Personal, Psychological, Historical Documents Relating to Visit by Johor (George Sherban)

Emissary (Grade 9), 87th of the Period of the Last Days

The first in the Canopus in Argos: Archives-series

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : a fascinating exercise

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic Monthly . 11/1979 . Financial Times F 5/1/1980 Rachel Billington The Guardian . 22/7/2013 Damien Walter The Listener . 22/11/1979 Hyam Maccoby Literary Review . 2/1980 Jonathan Keates London Rev. of Books . 20/12/1979 Robert Taubman The New Republic B- 13/10/1979 Ursula Le Guin The NY Rev. of Books . 20/12/1979 Gore Vidal The NY Times Book Rev. . 4/11/1979 George Stade Sunday Times D 18/11/1979 Bernard Levin Time A- 22/10/1979 Paul Gray The Times A 15/11/1979 Myrna Blumberg TLS . 23/11/1979 Anthony Burgess The Washington Post . 4/11/1979 Marge Piercy World Lit. Today . Fall/1980 Shernaz Mollinger

Review Consensus :



No consensus beyond that it is ambitious (and over-full); opinions all over the place -- though most baffled/disappointed by some of the writing



From the Reviews :

"Familiar devices of the genre -- the reworking of myths and legends, a rational and objective viewpoint -- enable Lessing to concentrate on patterns and trends, while individual examples drawn from all manner of sources provide a base of often excruciating realism. There is little humor, but much irony; little quarter given to human behavior, but infinite compassion for the lot of mankind." - The Atlantic Monthly





"It is no accident that documents and reports have a bad reputation for readability. Nor are baldly stated theories of mankind's degeneracy very digestible. Particularly if your taste-buds are prepared for a novel. (...) Certainly there is no reason in principle why a proven master novelist like Doris Lessing shouldn't do exactly what she wants with three hundred and sixty-five pages between hard covers. But, in practice, there is not much point in doing it if it merely turns admiring readers into reluctant ones." - Rachel Billington, Financial Times





"In no literature is the faith in technological progress more solid than in science fiction. So it's a mark of Lessing's genius that she encapsulated the genre's most basic philosophical tenets and turned them, almost effortlessly, back on themselves. Shikasta reinvents SF as a literature of mystical speculation, exactly the philosophy the genre itself so often rejects." - Damien Walter, The Guardian





reinvents SF as a literature of mystical speculation, exactly the philosophy the genre itself so often rejects." - "The nearest modern analogy to this is perhaps Shaw's Back to Methuselah . (...) (T)here is hardly a mystical idea that does not find a place (.....) Doris Lessing makes continual use of the Old Testament, yet what struck me was how morally inferior her vision is to that of the Old Testament." - Hyam Maccoby, The Listener





. (...) (T)here is hardly a mystical idea that does not find a place (.....) Doris Lessing makes continual use of the Old Testament, yet what struck me was how morally inferior her vision is to that of the Old Testament." - "If there are no real characters in space fiction, there are certainly ideas, sometimes advanced with moral fervour, and yet they baffle me. Perhaps it's that a fervent tone goes with the weakest prose. (...) The role of Canopus through its emissaries seems to be one of benevolent, evolutionary control, modified by accidents in the universe: but why is its style so dreadful ? (...) I wish there were more moral insight to be had from Canopus" - Robert Taubman, London Review of Books





"If I had read Shikasta without knowing who wrote it, I do not think I would have guessed it to be the work of an established author working with some awkwardness in a new mode; I am afraid I would have said: a first novel, typically earnest and overambitious, badly constructed, badly edited, showing immense promise (.....) Lessing mentions Olaf Stapledon in her introduction, and, in scope, the book -- especially as the first of a series -- indeed vies with Last and First Men ; but the almost obsessive organization, the unity of Stapledon's thought, is wanting. The majesty of the vision is fitful. Sometimes it is majestic, sometimes is it little more than a pulp-Galactic Empire with the Goodies fighting the Baddies. Then again it goes off into allegory, like C.S. Lewis, for a while; and there are moments -- the bad moments, for me -- when it all seems to have been inspired by the Velikovsky-Von Daniken school of, as it were, thought. (...) Though Shikasta is not a Christian book, I think it is a Calvinist one: it affirms the radical irresponsibility of mankind." - Ursula Le Guin, The New Republic





without knowing who wrote it, I do not think I would have guessed it to be the work of an established author working with some awkwardness in a new mode; I am afraid I would have said: a first novel, typically earnest and overambitious, badly constructed, badly edited, showing immense promise (.....) Lessing mentions Olaf Stapledon in her introduction, and, in scope, the book -- especially as the first of a series -- indeed vies with ; but the almost obsessive organization, the unity of Stapledon's thought, is wanting. The majesty of the vision is fitful. Sometimes it is majestic, sometimes is it little more than a pulp-Galactic Empire with the Goodies fighting the Baddies. Then again it goes off into allegory, like C.S. Lewis, for a while; and there are moments -- the bad moments, for me -- when it all seems to have been inspired by the Velikovsky-Von Daniken school of, as it were, thought. (...) Though is not a Christian book, I think it is a Calvinist one: it affirms the radical irresponsibility of mankind." - " Shikasta is the work of a formidable imagination. Lessing can make up things that appear to be real, which is what storytelling is all about. (...) In a sense, Lessing's Shikasta is a return more to the spirit (not, alas, the language) of Milton than to that of Genesis. But Lessing goes Milton one better, or worse. Milton was a dualist. Lucifer blazes as the son of morning; and the Godhead blazes, too. Their agon is terrific. Although Lessing deals with opposites, she tends to unitarianism. She is filled with the spirit of the Sufis, and if there is one thing that makes me more nervous than a Jungian it is a Sufi. (...) There is not much music in Lessing spheres. Like the Archangel Raphael, Johor travels through Shikasta's time. (...) Shikasta is never quite real enough. At times the plodding style does make things believable, but then reality slips away ... too little SOWF, perhaps. Nevertheless, Lessing is plainly enjoying herself and the reader can share in that enjoyment a good deal of the time. But, finally, she lacks the peculiar ability to create alternative worlds." - Gore Vidal, The New York Review of Books





is the work of a formidable imagination. Lessing can make up things that appear to be real, which is what storytelling is all about. (...) In a sense, Lessing's is a return more to the spirit (not, alas, the language) of Milton than to that of Genesis. But Lessing goes Milton one better, or worse. Milton was a dualist. Lucifer blazes as the son of morning; and the Godhead blazes, too. Their agon is terrific. Although Lessing deals with opposites, she tends to unitarianism. She is filled with the spirit of the Sufis, and if there is one thing that makes me more nervous than a Jungian it is a Sufi. (...) There is not much music in Lessing spheres. Like the Archangel Raphael, Johor travels through Shikasta's time. (...) is never quite real enough. At times the plodding style does make things believable, but then reality slips away ... too little SOWF, perhaps. Nevertheless, Lessing is plainly enjoying herself and the reader can share in that enjoyment a good deal of the time. But, finally, she lacks the peculiar ability to create alternative worlds." - "Doris Lessing's new novel has this in common with its predecessors: it forces us to think about first and last things, about what we are, how we got that way and where we are going. It forces us to look into the depths of the apocalyptic tide washing round us. (...) My complaint, then, is not that Doris Lessing's new novel (the first of a tetralogy) is a forecast of doom. She has been forecasting doom for a long time, now, ever more insistently these last dozen years or so. And she has had her reasons, those enumerated above. My complaint, rather, is that our Grand Mistress of lumpen realism has gone religious on us. Her reasons are no longer historical but astrological. The great diagnostician of what ails us has become a symptom of it. (...) I disapprove of this novel, but that doesn't mean I didn't enjoy reading it. This is not the first book of Doris Lessing's to succeed, sometimes brilliantly, in spite of the author's manifest intentions. Once again, the natural storyteller triumphs over the prophet. (...) Doris Lessing's satire has never been sharper, particularly of neo-Marxist jargon and the pretentions of the powerful." - George Stade, The New York Times Book Review





"Mrs. Lessing's new novel is worse than bad: it is disappointing. (...) What we have here instead is Dead Sea Fruit: without life, clammy to the touch, and worst of all, seedless and sterile. (...) Unfortunately, it is not just Mrs. Lessing's talent that deserts her on page 74; she seems to have altogether forgotten that she is writing a novel. (...) I must say it seems odd, considering that we are meant to regard the Canopeans as almost godlike, that this history of one of their colonies appears to have been written by the Home Policy Committee of the NEC of the Labour Party, even down to the prose style and fully matching logic (.....) The book, to be sure, is worthy enough. But what has worthiness to do with art ?" - Bernard Levin, Sunday Times





"(S)he herself calls Shikasta , her 24th book, "space fiction." This description is accurate enough, but it may mislead some into expecting much less than this dazzling novel actually delivers. Shikasta owes more to Gulliver's Travels and the Old Testament than to Buck Rogers; it is at once a brief history of the world, a tract against human destructiveness, an ode to the natural beauties of this earth and a hymn to the music of the spheres. (...) Oddly, the novel's unity rests in its variety. Thus passages that infuriate can be endured in the knowledge that enchantment is on the way." - Paul Gray, Time





, her 24th book, "space fiction." This description is accurate enough, but it may mislead some into expecting much less than this dazzling novel actually delivers. owes more to and the Old Testament than to Buck Rogers; it is at once a brief history of the world, a tract against human destructiveness, an ode to the natural beauties of this earth and a hymn to the music of the spheres. (...) Oddly, the novel's unity rests in its variety. Thus passages that infuriate can be endured in the knowledge that enchantment is on the way." - "Doris Lessing's magnificent new novel Shikasta is an astounding book (.....) Mrs. Lessing opens the boundaries, as she did to some extent in The Golden Notebook , of stories within stories, lives within lives, using the technique of historical reports, journals, unposted letters. There's a lively use of traditional and classical tales, and stories of her own invention and of many faiths" - Myrna Blumberg, The Times





is an astounding book (.....) Mrs. Lessing opens the boundaries, as she did to some extent in , of stories within stories, lives within lives, using the technique of historical reports, journals, unposted letters. There's a lively use of traditional and classical tales, and stories of her own invention and of many faiths" - "The virtue of Doris Lessing's novel lies in its rage and its hope and, of course, its humanity. The cosmic fantasies become a mere decoration, not, as with true SF, the innutritious essence. (...) By viewing the world from space, it becomes possible to see human time, as it were, spatially, and Doris Lessing's vision of the next and final catastrophe gains credibility from her technique of cosmic detachment. But she is not too detached: her characters are as much alive as they are in her more orthodox fictions, and her Johor assumes, with a kind of relief, his human lineaments." - Anthony Burgess< Times Literary Supplement





"Doris Lessing's new novel, Shikasta , is the first of what is announced as a series with the overall title Canopus in Argos -- Archives . Shikasta is so strange a work I am not sure how happy I am at the prospect, and yet I know I will read them each and all as I read this, fascinated even when I am puzzled equally at my compulsion and Lessing's intent. (...) As a novel it functions somewhere between religious literature, such as the Torah, the Nibelungenlied or Gilgamesh, and science fiction of the sort that concerns itself not with gadgets or heroics but with the clash of vast civilizations and the meaning of the whole galactic or universal enterprise, taking in hortatory allegories such as Pilgrim's Progress, also. (...) Shikasta is a serious novel whose concerns I respect." - Marge Piercy, The Washington Post





, is the first of what is announced as a series with the overall title . is so strange a work I am not sure how happy I am at the prospect, and yet I know I will read them each and all as I read this, fascinated even when I am puzzled equally at my compulsion and Lessing's intent. (...) As a novel it functions somewhere between religious literature, such as the Torah, the Nibelungenlied or Gilgamesh, and science fiction of the sort that concerns itself not with gadgets or heroics but with the clash of vast civilizations and the meaning of the whole galactic or universal enterprise, taking in hortatory allegories such as Pilgrim's Progress, also. (...) is a serious novel whose concerns I respect." - "Shikasta is the story of a Fall from this past grace: the loss of the life-enhancing air from Canopus via the agency of evil. The frame Lessing has erected both does and does not work. It results in large sections of tedium. Lessing has never been an economical novelist, and the combination of a blue pencil and a sense of humor would do this novel wonders. But the frame also gives an urgency and power to the various images of greed, anger and self-love that contribute to the Shikastan decline." - Shernaz Mollinger, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The novel Re: Colonised Planet 5, Shikasta is indeed about 'Shikasta' -- the name here given to what is, in fact, the planet Earth. The colonizing power is Canopus, and Shikasta just one of its many colonies in space. The Canopeans are not militant conquerors; indeed, they are cautious in their incursions, generally making an effort to be facilitators rather than simply imposing their will, mostly trying going with the flow (of evolution and then (local) history), as it were -- though also trying to direct it, in positive ways.

The Canopeans, operating on a time-scale many magnitudes greater than humanity's, long had their eye on Shikasta -- originally known as Rohanda --; it was long seen as a place of great potential, a planetary stand-out as it appeared to have: "the greatest potential for variety and range and profusion of its forms of life". From the earliest days, millions of years before our time, the Canopeans recognized what they then came to find also holding true until the present day:

The planet is above all one of contrasts and contradictions, because of its in-built stresses. Tension is its essential nature This is its strength. This is its weakness.

To identify with ourselves as individuals -- this is the very essence of the Degenerative Disease, and every one of us in the Canopean Empire is taught to value ourselves only insofar as we are in harmony with the plan, the phases of our evolution.

Within a couple of decades, of the billions upon billions of Shikasta perhaps 1 percent remained. The substance-of-we-feeling, previously shared among these multitudes, was now enough to sustain, and keep them all sweet, and whole, and healthy.

He is intelligent, well-educated, with an appealing personality. He is skilful at handling people and groups. He is in my view dangerous. There is no question of re-education. There is no question arresting him on his next visit or using him in a Trial: the repercussions would be unstoppable. He should be disposed of by any 'accident' that seems appropriate. I have given the necessary instructions.

That it is the white races of this world that have destroyed it, corrupted it, made possible the wars that have ruined it, have laid the basis for the war that we all fear, have poisoned the seas, and the waters, and the air, have stolen everything for themselves, have laid waste the goodness of the earth from the North to the South, and from East to West, have behaved always with arrogance, and contempt, and barbarity towards others, and have been above all guilty of the supreme crime of stupidity -- and must now accept the burden of culpability, as murderers, thieves and destroyers, for the dreadful situation we now all find ourselves in.

This 'Trial' took place -- as far as the participants were concerned -- for only one reason: to air grievances and complaints against the erstwhile colonial oppressors.

Why is it that so many of you who have not been forced into it, have chosen to copy the materialism, the greed, the rapacity of the white man's technological society ?

The people talk about the old towns and cities as if they are hell. If they are like what our cities used to be then they are hell.

These tests have proved that the planet is immune to truth.



There is therefore nothing left to bar our progress.

Everywhere ideas, sets of mind, beliefs that have supported people for centuries are fraying away, dissolving, going.

What is there left ?

With so large an area of Shikasta due to be laid waste, one of our preoccupations was of course the preservation of adequate representative genetic material. This was partly accomplished by judicious and specific pressures on certain individuals and groups of individuals capable of putting personal concerns aside in the interest of the broad perspective.

We may perhaps find illumination in the work of one of Shikasta's own experts (Marcel Proust, sociologist and anthropologist).

The egregious Benjamin Sherban: 'The centre cannot hold, mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.' I am told that these are lines from an ancient folk ballad. (I would like to hear the rest of it, for there may be guidance there in present difficulties.)

And before we are through with the long sad story of Shikasta, so much more, and worse, to come.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 August 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Vintage publicity page

La Volte publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Doris Lessing lived 1919 to 2013. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2007.

- Return to top of the page -